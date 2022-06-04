ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prior Lake, MN

Sonnet Montessori & Child Care marks a fresh start under new ownership

By Jacqueline Devine jdevine@swpub.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSonnet Montessori & Child Care celebrated a new era when it re-opened in May under new ownership. Jessica Johnsen and Kylie Schrader are the new owners of the center at 4637 Park Nicollet Ave. S.E. in Prior Lake, which has been fully re-licensed since Jan. 1. Andrea Jeyaraja, the...

