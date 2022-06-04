ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Prior Lake-Savage Area Schools to graduate 732 seniors

By Jacqueline Devine jdevine@swpub.com
Cover picture for the articleFor Prior Lake-Savage Area Schools seniors, graduation season is finally here, with commencement set for 7 p.m. on Friday, June 10, at the high school's Dan Patch Stadium. Prior Lake High School and Bridges Area Learning Center will be graduating 732 seniors, according to district officials. High School Principal...

