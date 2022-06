MADISON — Gov. Tony Evers today announced more than $1 million in federal funding for existing and new summer youth programming and job training opportunities in Milwaukee in collaboration with Employ Milwaukee, the city of Milwaukee, Milwaukee Public Library (MPL), and Milwaukee Public Schools (MPS). The funds are another piece of the effort to enhance community safety in Milwaukee by ensuring youth are meaningfully engaged, making connections with mentors, and positively contributing to their communities.

