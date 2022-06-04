ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Deputies arrest wanted fugitive in LHC

By Daily News
Mohave Daily News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAKE HAVASU CITY — A man wanted in connection to an attempted murder investigation in California was arrested May 25 by the Mohave County Sheriff's Office in Lake Havasu City. Jerome Williams II, 35 of California City was charged dangerous drug possession and drug paraphernalia possession. A records...

mohavedailynews.com

z1077fm.com

REPORT OF SUSPECTED ELDER ABUSE RESULTS IN SIX ARRESTS

A report of suspected elder abuse in Joshua Tree Sunday, June 5 resulted in the arrest of six suspects on a list of charges, including attempted murder, felony possession of firearm, obstructing a peace officer, felony altered firearms, and parole and probation violations. San Bernardino County Deputies responded to the...
JOSHUA TREE, CA
thestandardnewspaper.online

Meth investigation nets arrest in Lake Havasu City

LAKE HAVASU CITY – On June 6 at approximately 4 p.m., Detectives from the Lake Havasu City Police Department’s Special Investigations Unit (part of the Mohave Area General Narcotics Enforcement Team (MAGNET)), arrested Lucas Faalilo, 35 of Havasu, in the 2000 block of Moyo Dr. A search warrant...
LAKE HAVASU CITY, AZ
parkerliveonline.com

Three suspects arrested for drugs and weapons charges in Big River

Three people have been arrested on the 5000 block of Rio Vista Drive in Big River for drugs and weapons charges. On Monday at approximately 6 am, deputies from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department’s Colorado River Station and Needles Police Department contacted Michael Rivera, 37 of Lake Havasu City, Rodolpho Talamante, 30 of Lake Havasu City and Denise Capaccione, 58 of Big River, during a call for service.
BIG RIVER, CA
bouldercityreview.com

Retaliation cited in biker shooting

A highway shooting in Henderson involving rival motorcycle gangs may have been an act of retaliation, a prosecutor said June 2. Chief Deputy District Attorney Danielle “Pieper” Chio said a member of the Hells Angels motorcycle gang was killed in April in San Bernardino, California, and the killing may have led to the May 29 shooting on Interstate 11/U.S. Highway 95.
HENDERSON, NV
Paso Robles Daily News

Man arrested on homicide charges

Victim identified as 20-year-old Daniel Diaz of Oceano. – A suspect wanted in a homicide that occurred on Saturday in the 2000 block of Ocean Street in Oceano has been apprehended. The suspect is identified as 27-year-old Angel Ramos-Ramirez of Santa Maria. Ramos-Ramirez was detained by the CHP during a traffic stop that occurred at approximately 9 a.m. on Highway 101 south of Los Alamos in Santa Barbara County.
OCEANO, CA
avdailynews.com

LASD Holding A DUI Checkpoint This Friday June 10, 2022

Lancaster, Calif. – On June 10, 2022, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department will conduct a driving under the influence (DUI) Checkpoint from 6 p.m. to 2 a.m. at an undisclosed location. DUI checkpoint locations are determined based on data showing incidents of impaired driving-related crashes. The primary...
Fontana Herald News

Twelve people are arrested and 55 vehicles are towed during police operation in Rialto

Twelve people were arrested during a traffic enforcement operation in Rialto last week, according to the Rialto Police Department. The operation was conducted in collaboration with the San Bernardino Police Department, Upland Police Department, and Rancho Cucamonga Police Department. “During the operation, officers were deployed to various areas within the...
RIALTO, CA
KGET

Probation Department finds one pound of meth and other drugs during search

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Probation Department’s Post Release Community Supervision (PRCS) Unit found a large amount of methamphetamine and other drugs at the 1200 block of F Street on June 6, according to a press release by the Kern County Probation Department. The officers seized over a pound of methamphetamine, approximately three […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

Man killed in SW Bakersfield shooting Friday identified

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office has released the name of the man killed in a southwest Bakersfield shooting on Friday. Deputies responded to the 100 block of Fishering Drive at approximately 6 p.m. When they arrived, deputies found Tramell Kwame Shotwell, 30, suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KTVU FOX 2

California family convicted of trafficking immigrants and labor theft

SACRAMENTO, Calif. - The California Department of Justice announced on Tuesday the conviction of a family that preyed on the Filipino community in the Bay Area through human trafficking and labor exploitation. Some members of the Gamos Family operated an adult residential and childcare company called Rainbow Bright, which is...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS LA

Victim, suspect in Baldwin Park 'domestic-related' killings identified

Authorities have identified some of the individuals involved in the Baldwin Park fatal shooting on Sunday. The event unfolded at around 9:20 p.m. Sunday evening in the 4200 block of Merced Avenue, when a mother and her son were fatally shot by a man now known to be her boyfriend. The woman, whom the Los Angeles County Coroner's Office has since identified as 23-year-old Yesli Velazquez Gonzalez died at the scene. Her son, between 5-and-7-years-old, whose name has been withheld, died at a hospital after he was rushed from the scene for treatment. Both were found at the scene suffering from gunshot wounds to their upper bodies.Investigators with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department have also released the identity of the suspect wanted in connection with the shooting, Gonzalez's boyfriend Rigoberto Covarrubias, 36-years-old. He was not the boy's father. The incident, which deputies have referred to as "domestic-related," left the Baldwin Park neighborhood shaken, as they had seen the family coming and going from the house since they moved there a little over a year ago, and seemed generally happy.Authorities have yet to locate Covarrubias. Anyone with information on the case was asked to call homicide detectives at (323) 890-5500.
BALDWIN PARK, CA
KTLA

Detectives searching for men who dumped body near desert in El Mirage

Homicide detectives from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department are searching for three men who were seen leaving a man’s body near the open desert. The body of 62-year-old Renming Chen was found Friday afternoon around 3:45 p.m. near the intersection of Sheep Creek Road and Bookasta Road in El Mirage, the Sheriff’s Department said. […]
EL MIRAGE, CA
Nationwide Report

21-year-old Kaitlen Wallace killed after a crash in San Bernardino County (San Bernardino County, CA)

21-year-old Kaitlen Wallace killed after a crash in San Bernardino County (San Bernardino County, CA)Nationwide Report. Authorities identified 21-year-old Kaitlen Wallace, from Lake Havasu City, AZ., as the woman who lost her life after a crash on May 30 in San Bernardino County. As per the initial information, the authorities actively responded to the area on Interstate 40 near mile marker 95 after getting reports of a traffic collision [...]
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA

