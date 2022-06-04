Social media buzz following Charlie Taylor's NCAA Tournament start

No. 1 Tennessee (54-7) defeated Alabama State, 10-0, Friday at Lindsey Nelson Stadium.

Friday’s game started play in the NCAA Tournament Knoxville Regional. Alabama State, Campbell and Georgia Tech make up the field in the NCAA Tournament Knoxville Regional.

Campbell defeated Georgia Tech, 15-8, Friday at Lindsey Nelson Stadium.

The winner of the Knoxville Regional will play the winner of the Statesboro Regional in Super Regional play.

Georgia Southern, Notre Dame, Texas Tech and UNC Greensboro are competing in the Statesboro Regional.

Redshirt freshman Charlie Taylor replaced graduate senior Evan Russell for Tennessee against Alabama State. Taylor recorded one RBI in the contest.

Following Taylor’s start against Alabama State, Vols Wire looks at postgame social media buzz. Postgame social media buzz is listed below.