Despite some internal party strife, Illinois Democrats are trying to show a united front heading into this year’s elections. The party has announced a coordinated campaign in support of its statewide and congressional candidates. That will mean a cooperative effort to get out the vote and deploy other strategies to assist Democrats up and down the ticket. The coordinated campaign will be run by state Democratic Party chair Robin Kelly… even though Governor JB Pritzker reportedly favors different leadership for the party organization.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 14 HOURS AGO