Former Southern Durham QB Kendall Hinton joins T.J. to talk about his path from Wake Forest to the Denver Broncos and from QB to WR, including his emergency QB appearance that landed him in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. He also talks to Cardinal Gibbons QB Connor Clark about his state championship win and the company he started that made him and his brother a lot of money.

RALEIGH, NC ・ 6 HOURS AGO