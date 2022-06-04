ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hatch Restore Is A Sound Machine, Sunrise Alarm And Reading Lamp In One

By Kaitlin Gates
Simplemost
Simplemost
 4 days ago
Amazon

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

If you often have trouble falling asleep or waking up, Amazon customers are raving about this Hatch Restore sound machine with a sunrise alarm clock that they say helps them drift to sleep quickly and wake up refreshed.

Priced at $130 on Amazon, the Hatch Restore sound machine includes a library of soothing sounds, a soft-glow reading light and a sunrise alarm clock that helps you wake up gently without the startling noise of traditional alarms.

The sunrise alarm clock on the Hatch Restore quietly and naturally wakes you up as if the sun is rising, which is supposed to support healthy levels of cortisol (the stress hormone). It includes a free trial of Hatch Sleep Membership, which gives you access to a growing library of content like meditations, sleep stories, soundscapes and more.

The device requires Wi-Fi and Bluetooth and can be controlled through an app on your phone, which means you can put the device away from your bed if you don’t have room on your nightstand.

With nearly 4,000 5-star reviews, the Hatch Restore has a total average rating of 4.4 stars out of 5. Customers say it helps them fall asleep quickly and is easy to use, with most reviews mentioning that the sunrise alarm is the best feature.

One reviewer who gave it 5 stars wrote that they love the simple design and that there are so many features rolled into one.

“Helped me sleep so much better on the very first night,” they wrote. “The sunrise alarm is such a peaceful way to wake up and the sounds included are exactly what I was looking for.”

Another 5-star review was written one week after purchasing the machine, with the customer saying they love it so far.

“Set up was really easy and intuitive from the app, I loved seeing all the things I could customize like light color, alarm sounds and my nighttime routine,” they wrote. “I’ve been waking up earlier with less snoozing since using this product because the light and alarm come on gradually to wake me up before my actual alarm goes off. I’m really looking forward to all the meditation and sleep story content next!”

Of course, not everyone loves the device, with some reviewers saying it simply didn’t help them sleep and a few complaints that it doesn’t work when not connected to Wi-Fi, which means the alarm may not go off if your internet goes out in the middle of the night.

For a lower-priced option, this Wake Up Light Sunrise Alarm Clock is currently on sale for $33.98 (regularly priced at $40).

For a gentle wake-up experience, the alarm clock gradually gets brighter from 10% to 100% over the course of 30 minutes and has seven alarm sound options, including ocean waves, wind chimes, piano music and more. It also works as an FM radio and bedside lamp or nightlight that can be easily turned on and off for reading at night or if you have to get out of bed during the night.

If you struggle with falling asleep but don’t need an alarm, this Magicteam Sound Machine has 29,000 5-star reviews and is currently on sale for $19.99.

The Magicteam Sound Machine comes with 20 sleep sounds including white noise, rain, ocean, birds and bonfire. It has 32 levels of volume and can be set to continuous play or on a timer for one to five hours. It is also quite small, so it can fit practically anywhere and can even be packed in a suitcase so you can use it while traveling.

This Jack & Rose White Noise Machine is also on sale, currently priced at $26. This sound machine includes a nightlight and 16 sounds like flowing water, rain and chirping insects.

The machine can also be used for babies, as it includes lullabies and a heartbeat sound, which mimics the sound of a mother’s womb and can help babies fall asleep faster and stay asleep longer.

If you need complete silence while sleeping or find that sound machines simply don’t help, you may want to try some other sleep accessories, like a cooling blanket, essential oil diffuser or a sleep mask.

This Jack & Rose diffuser has an adorable mid-century design and comes in three colors. Currently 35% off at $26, it has nearly 4,000 5-star reviews. The diffuser is ideal for a large room and has three timer options.

For a quality sleep mask, this Mavogel Cotton Sleep Eye Mask has more than 35,000 5-star reviews and is currently marked down to $9.98. You’ll also find weighted sleep masks, like the popular Nodpod Gentle Pressure Sleep Mask.

The Nodpod works by applying gentle pressure to your head and eyes. Priced at $34, it is adjustable and elastic-free, but does have a strap, so you can sleep on your side, back, stomach or even sit upright without it falling off. The blackout design means it completely blocks out light to help you relax and fall asleep quickly.

Could you use some extra help falling and staying asleep?

#Alarms#The Sounds#Design#Hatch Sleep Membership#Wi Fi#The Hatch Restore
