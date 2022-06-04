ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Louisiana Lawmakers Encouraged to Serve as Substitute Teachers￼

By JC Canicosa
The 74
The 74
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Sk0CR_0g0TEnCy00

Louisiana students may soon see their local state representative as their new substitute teacher.

The state House of Representatives unanimously passed House Resolution 99 Thursday. It requests each House member to volunteer as a substitute teacher in a public school.

Sign up here for The 74’s daily newsletter. Donate here to support The 74's independent journalism.

“Most of us have been sitting on the bench, and now’s the time when the coach calls us into the game,” said Rep. Patrick Jefferson, author of the bill and vice chair of the House Education committee.

There are about 2,500 certified teacher vacancies across the state, state education superintendent Cade Brumley told the House Education Committee last month. He calculated that the vacancies impact 2,500 classrooms with an average 20 students or a total of 50,000 K-12 students.

“I’m encouraging each of us (to volunteer) as a means of showing appreciation, as a means of showing what we believe as far as education is concerned,” Jefferson said.

“Many of you are already doing this… it’s no attempt to throw shade or to embarrass anyone. I just think it’d be a great idea and an opportunity for all of us,” he added.

The House resolution does not carry the weight of law, as it is only a recommendation or expresses intent. It also doesn’t require the approval of the Senate or governor.

Louisiana Illuminator is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Louisiana Illuminator maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Jarvis DeBerry for questions: info@lailluminator.com. Follow Louisiana Illuminator on Facebook and Twitter .

Comments / 0

Related
The 74

Florida, Critical Race Theory and the Future of Textbooks

A version of this essay originally appeared on the FutureEd site. When the news broke that Florida had rejected math textbooks that it said could be used to “indoctrinate students,” I got several calls from reporters trying to make sense of the situation. As someone who has spent more time than I’d care to admit […]
FLORIDA STATE
The 74

Abbott Wanting to Bar Undocumented Kids From School Echoes Failed Past Policies

Crops rotting in the field. Classrooms left half empty. State economies hemorrhaging.  Local law enforcement under federal scrutiny.  That’s what Texas could face if Gov. Greg Abbott, currently weathering sharp criticism for his handling of one of the worst school shootings in the nation’s history and for the gun rights he promotes, continues to target […]
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Education
State
Louisiana State
Local
Louisiana Government
The 74

Great Hearts Hopes In-Person Pods + Online Teaching = New Type of Hybrid School￼

In the weeks after COVID first shut down schools, the headlines were replete with stories about pandemic pods, small groups that came together to share the responsibility of caring for kids, overseeing distance learning — or replacing traditional school altogether. They were as endlessly varied as they were fascinating.  There were affluent neighbors who pooled […]
ARIZONA STATE
KTEN.com

Bois d'Arc Lake watershed plan approved

FANNIN COUNTY, Texas (KTEN) — Bois d'Arc Lake's watershed protection plan has been accepted by the Environmental Protection Agency, another big step toward completion of the 16,000-acre reservoir. It will be a water source and recreational lake for North Texas. Stakeholders and representatives from both state and federal agencies...
TEXAS STATE
kadn.com

New Law Attempts To Stop Catalytic Converter Theft

Louisiana (KADN) - Governor John Bel Edwards has successfully signed a bill that attempts to curb the state's rising number of catalytic converter thefts throughout Louisiana. Catalytic converter thefts are happening nearly every day in communities. Louisiana lawmakers believe the new penalties of jail time will hold more thieves accountable, and a decrease will be seen statewide.
LOUISIANA STATE
WJTV 12

Amazon killing sparks red flag law discussion

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Ebony Crockett’s family is left reeling after she was killed outside of her job last week in North Mississippi. Officers said Crockett was killed by Corey Brewer who family called an ex-boyfriend. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) said Brewer, who was on the run after her death, was later killed by […]
MEMPHIS, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#House Of Representatives#Politics State#Politics Legislative#Senate#States Newsroom
bizmagsb.com

Louisiana drivers can still hold cell phones while driving

Louisiana drivers will still be allowed to hold their cellphone while driving for now. An effort to change state law to require hands-free use of phones behind the wheel failed in the Legislature. House Bill 376 from Rep. Mike Huval, R-Breaux Bridge, would have prohibited drivers from “holding or physically...
LOUISIANA STATE
The 74

Oregon Leaders Need to Stop Disrupting Education Reforms, Report Finds

Oregon leaders need to press for more accountability while avoiding political “flavor of the month” funding choices so schooling for the state’s 540,000 students can improve, a new state report concludes. State auditors say the $4.6 billion a year spent by the state on education is at risk because education standards aren’t enforced, spending decisions […]
OREGON STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Education
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
K-12 Education
NewsBreak
U.S. House of Representatives
WAPT

US Rep. Bennie Thompson wins Mississippi Democratic primary

JACKSON, Miss. — U.S. Rep. Bennie Thompson won the Democratic nomination in Mississippi's 2nd Congressional District. Thompson faced challenger Jerry Kerner in Tuesday's primary election. App users: Tap here for election results. Thompson, of Bolton, has been a member of Congress since 1993 and is the chairman of the...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WTOK-TV

Two plead guilty in Mississippi to conspiracy in Nigerian fraud scheme

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WTOK) - Two people charged in a Nigerian fraud scheme pleaded guilty to conspiracy charges, according to U.S. Attorney Darren J. LaMarca and Special Agent in Charge David Denton of Homeland Security Investigations in New Orleans. Court documents state Edafe Onoetiyi, 34, of Nigeria, but living in Dallas,...
NATCHEZ, MS
The 74

Georgia Teachers Creating New Lesson Plans to Comply With Culture War Laws

Georgia students will soon be trading their pencils and books for sunglasses and swimsuits after a busy school year. For teachers, the summer break is often a time for lesson planning and professional training. Tiffany Fannin, a social studies teacher who works with special education students, will be undergoing some extra training this summer to […]
GEORGIA STATE
The 74

Utah to Offer Learning Loss Grant Funds Directly to Parents to Help Kids Rebound

A new study finds that “remote instruction had very disparate impacts in high-poverty and low-poverty schools” and that, most likely, schools and districts will need to allocate a much larger share of their federal relief funds to combat lost learning than the 20% federally required.  “I’m most concerned the catch-up plans that districts are working […]
UTAH STATE
The 74

The 74

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
372K+
Views
ABOUT

News, original reporting and insight about U.S. education and the 74 million children whose lives depend on it.

 https://www.the74million.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy