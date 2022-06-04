Louisiana Lawmakers Encouraged to Serve as Substitute Teachers￼

Louisiana students may soon see their local state representative as their new substitute teacher.

The state House of Representatives unanimously passed House Resolution 99 Thursday. It requests each House member to volunteer as a substitute teacher in a public school.

“Most of us have been sitting on the bench, and now’s the time when the coach calls us into the game,” said Rep. Patrick Jefferson, author of the bill and vice chair of the House Education committee.

There are about 2,500 certified teacher vacancies across the state, state education superintendent Cade Brumley told the House Education Committee last month. He calculated that the vacancies impact 2,500 classrooms with an average 20 students or a total of 50,000 K-12 students.

“I’m encouraging each of us (to volunteer) as a means of showing appreciation, as a means of showing what we believe as far as education is concerned,” Jefferson said.

“Many of you are already doing this… it’s no attempt to throw shade or to embarrass anyone. I just think it’d be a great idea and an opportunity for all of us,” he added.

The House resolution does not carry the weight of law, as it is only a recommendation or expresses intent. It also doesn’t require the approval of the Senate or governor.

