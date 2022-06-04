ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

15 Best Car Books For Dad For Father's Day

By Jake Lingeman
Newsweek
Newsweek
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

From modern to traditional, these hardcover and coffee table books cover everything from old race cars to modern Ferraris and...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Frank Sinatra
Person
Edsel Ford
Person
Harley Earl
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Car Design#New Cars#Vehicles#The Cars#Fatherhood#Ferrari#Ford#The Midcentury Automobile
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Audi
NewsBreak
Porsche
NewsBreak
Mazda
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Nissan
Variety

Carolyn Blackwood Exiting as Warner Bros. Motion Picture Group COO

Click here to read the full article. Veteran Warner Bros. executive and film division chief operating officer Carolyn Blackwood is parting ways with the studio, sources told Variety. Her resignation follows a week after word that her boss Toby Emmerich, chairman of the motion picture group, will transition to lot producer later this year. The regime changes come as Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav continues to shape a new world order for his movie business — one that has already tapped producers Michael De Luca and Pamela Abdy to head up Warner Bros. Pictures and New Line Cinema. Streamlining will...
MOVIES
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
982K+
Followers
96K+
Post
857M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy