ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

See the top 5 most-searched summer travel destinations in the US

By Jeremy Tanner, Nexstar Media Wire
YourErie
YourErie
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23lSEI_0g0T9P7000

(NEXSTAR) – With Memorial Day and the unofficial start of summer behind us, travelers across the country are busy planning vacations, despite the skyrocketing cost of gas and eye-watering flight prices .

So what U.S. summer travel attractions are pandemic-weary Americans researching in 2022?

Coca-Cola Company phasing out one of its longtime beverages

National parks and theme parks dominate the top five, according to Google:

1. Yellowstone National Park

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sWGKm_0g0T9P7000
Old Faithful geyser erupts in Yellowstone National Park in Wyoming on June 11, 2019. – Old Faithful has erupted every 44 to 125 minutes since 2000. (DANIEL SLIM/AFP via Getty Images)

2. Glacier National Park

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1S3cgb_0g0T9P7000
The mountain range and forest that surrounds Grinnell Glacier Lake in Montana’s Glacier National Park. (File/Getty)

3. Disney World

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hUSvo_0g0T9P7000
In this handout photo provided by Disney Parks, a view of fireworks, holiday lights and fanfare at Cinderella’s Castle during a taping of Disney Parks Presents a Disney Channel Holiday Celebration at Walt Disney World Resort on November 05, 2017 in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. (Photo by Todd Anderson/Disney Parks via Getty Images)

4. Lake Tahoe

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1S6xc0_0g0T9P7000
A file photo shows a white sand beach around Lake Tahoe in the Serra Nevada Mountains, which straddle the border of California and Nevada. (Getty)

5. Hersheypark

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LTC8P_0g0T9P7000
A view of an immersive amusement park experience with Pepsi Pop Star at Hersheypark on July 28, 2021 in Hershey, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Larry French/Getty Images for Pepsi)

Holiday weekend travel brings crowds, delays

If Memorial Day weekend itself was any sign of what’s to come for the summer of 2022, travel insurance might be worth considering.

U.S. airlines canceled more than 2,800 flights from Thursday through Monday, or about 2% of their schedules, according to tracking service FlightAware.

Delta Air Lines, usually among the top performers, had the worst record among major carriers with more than 800 canceled flights over the five-day span.

A national park site can lose NPS status: Here’s how that happens

“This was a chance for airlines to show that last summer’s delays would not be repeated this summer, and yet, it was not to be,” said Helane Becker, an analyst for banking firm Cowen. She blamed the disruptions on bad weather, air traffic control delays, airline crew members calling in sick, and long security lines at some airports.

“We expect a busy summer, and are concerned about the industry’s ability to handle the demand,” Becker said.

Various forecasts of high numbers of travelers over the weekend proved to be accurate. The Transportation Security Administration reported screening more than 11 million people at airport checkpoints from Thursday through Monday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.

Comments / 0

Related
YourErie

Waldameer holds first weekend with normal extended hours

This weekend was the first weekend that Waldameer had the normal extended hours for the summer. The Water Park opened on Memorial Day Weekend and will be open this summer from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. The theme park will run from noon until 9 p.m. Starting on Friday, June 10, the full summer schedule […]
ERIE, PA
GOBankingRates

SNAP Schedule 2022: May Payments

May is almost here, and millions of households are looking forward to their next SNAP payments. See: Surprising Things You Can Buy With Food StampsFind: SNAP 2022 -- Is My State Giving Out Extra Money...
AGRICULTURE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
California State
State
Nevada State
State
Montana State
State
Florida State
YourErie

First case of monkey pox reported in Pennsylvania on Thursday

The CDC has now confirmed 21 cases of monkey pox in the U.S. Pennsylvania reported its first probable case on Thursday in Philadelphia. The CDC is investigating how the person got monkey pox and are working to alert anyone that has come in contact with the individual. The chief of infectious diseases at Lancaster General […]
YourErie

Motorcycle collides into back of semi on I-90 on June 5

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A motorcyclist was taken to the hospital after crashing into the back of a semi truck on June 5. The crash occurred at about 6:04 p.m. on Interstate 90 near mile marker 3. The vehicles were traveling eastbound when they encountered the current construction zone. As the lanes narrowed, the traffic backed up. […]
YourErie

Girard man scammed out of thousands

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A Girard man is out thousands of dollars following an Amazon package-return scam. According to a Pennsylvania State Police news release, the 69-year-old male victim contacted PSP at about 7 a.m. on June 6 to report the scam. The victim had called a phone number for assistance in returning a package to Amazon. […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amusement Park#Travel Destinations#Travel Insurance#National Parks Service#Americans#Coca Cola Company#Daniel Slim Afp#Getty Images#Disney World#Cinderella#Disney Parks Presents#Pennsy
YourErie

Erie man killed in weekend motorcycle accident

An Erie man is dead and a Corry man is facing numerous charges after a weekend motorcycle crash in Chautauqua County, New York. That crash happened Saturday, June 4 in the town of French Creek. Investigators said a pickup driven by 32-year-old Slater Lindstrom of Corry was driving south on Marvin Road and missed the […]
ERIE, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Air Travel
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Pepsi
YourErie

Governor Tom Wolf tests positive for COVID-19, again

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf has tested positive for COVID-19. This is the second time Wolf has tested positive for COVID-19 since December of 2020. Wolf announced that he had COVID-19 through a tweet on June 6, 2022 where he said, “This evening, I tested positive for COVID. My symptoms are mild. […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YourErie

Testimony for fatal shooting case to resume

Testimony is expected to resume this week in Erie County Court for a complex murder case involving four defendants and several witnesses. Here is more on this trial from the Erie County Courthouse. Day three begins on Monday for the shooting of Patric Phillips in 2019. The four defendants are charged with shooting Phillips as […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
YourErie

Interstate 90 eastbound reopens following semi rollover

The eastbound lane of I-90 in Erie has reopened following a tractor trailer crash. The westbound lane restriction of I-90 was also lifted earlier on Monday. Motorists can check the conditions on major roadways here. The eastbound lane was closed from exit 3 at Route 6N to Exit 9 at Route 18 starting at 11:26 […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Pa. Department of Health advocates for clean needle program

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health is advocating for syringe services programs in Pennsylvania as a way to prevent viral hepatitis. Syringe services programs provide new needles to people who use them — both for medical reasons and for illegal drugs. The department also advocated for additional prevention and education, expanding services and programs, […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YourErie

YourErie

9K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Check out YourErie.com, the best way to get all of your local Erie, PA news, weather, sports and other great LOCAL Northwestern PA information. Our information comes from the combined effort of Your News Leader, JET 24, and FOX 66.

 https://www.YourErie.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy