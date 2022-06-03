ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Horry County, SC

‘Tiger King’ star ‘Doc’ Antle booked into South Carolina jail

By Braley Dodson, Kevin Accettulla, Steve Roth, Sallie Walkup, Nexstar Media Wire
YourErie
YourErie
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Jzkc2_0g0T9Nam00

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. ( WBTW ) — “Tiger King” star Bhagavan “Doc” Antle has been arrested in South Carolina, according to jail records.

Antle, 62, who does not have charges listed, was booked Friday at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center at about 5:40 p.m. by the FBI, according to jail records.

Authorities didn’t immediately explain why he was arrested. Kevin Wheeler with the FBI told Nexstar’s WBTW that he didn’t have any details to provide at this time, but confirmed he was arrested Friday. TMZ reports that, according to a source close to the investigation, the charges are related to alleged money laundering.

Antle owns Myrtle Beach Safari in Horry County. He told WBTW in December that allegations made against him in “Tiger King: The Doc Antle Story” were “absolutely false.”

California court says bees are fish

Information in the documentary accused him of having a sexual relationship with multiple minors while he was an adult — as well as forging the signature of a 15-year-old’s father so they could be legally married. He was also accused of physically abusing women and using deceptive financial practices as it relates to a fundraising organization.

In the docuseries, allegations are made about how money that Antle has raised for the Rare Species Fund has been spent and whether much of the money goes back into his pocket. The Myrtle Beach Safari website says the fund was established in 1983 and “is a grassroots organization that provides financial support and practical training to wildlife conservation initiatives in situ.” The website goes on to say that fund’s support has primarily focused on projects in South America, Africa and Thailand.

One woman referred to Antle on the show as the “ Harvey Weinstein of the animal training business”. The T.I.G.E.R.S. facility at Barefoot Landing was also mentioned several times in the new docuseries.

In January, Antle waived his right to appear in court on various wildlife trafficking charges stemming from an investigation tied to a Virginia animal park . His trial is scheduled to begin Oct. 31. His motions to dismiss the charges have been denied.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Myrtle Beach, SC
State
California State
State
Virginia State
County
Horry County, SC
Horry County, SC
Crime & Safety
State
South Carolina State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Doc Antle
Person
Harvey Weinstein
beavercountyradio.com

Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf Tests Positive for Coronavirus

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf has tweeted that he tested positive for COVID-19. The 73-year-old governor said in the tweet he has mild symptoms. He said he tested positive Monday evening. Wolf said in his tweet he’s grateful to have recently received his second vaccine booster shot. He said he will be following the CDC’s guidance to isolate at home. Wolf tested positive for the virus in December 2020 as well. He was asymptomatic at the time, according to his office.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South America#Nexstar#Tiger King#Fbi#Wbtw#Tmz#Myrtle Beach Safari#The Rare Species Fund
YourErie

First case of monkey pox reported in Pennsylvania on Thursday

The CDC has now confirmed 21 cases of monkey pox in the U.S. Pennsylvania reported its first probable case on Thursday in Philadelphia. The CDC is investigating how the person got monkey pox and are working to alert anyone that has come in contact with the individual. The chief of infectious diseases at Lancaster General […]
WLWT 5

One of 29 dogs rescued from overwhelmed resident has puppies at Ohio shelter

NOVELTY, Ohio — One of the dogs who was taken in by an Ohio shelter from an overwhelmed resident had puppies three days after being rescued. Rescue Village, located in Novelty, Ohio, said its humane department took in 29 dogs and puppies from an overwhelmed resident from Geauga County who was in need of help.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Place
South Ameriica
Country
Thailand
YourErie

Push to eliminate dark money from Pennsylvania politics

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Lawmakers and advocates gathered at the Pennsylvania State Capitol in Harrisburg to discuss a new report on money in Pennsylvania politics. It comes as “For Our Freedom,” a group pushing “to put the power back in the hands of America’s patriots” released a report on the impact of big, untraceable money […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YourErie

YourErie

9K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Check out YourErie.com, the best way to get all of your local Erie, PA news, weather, sports and other great LOCAL Northwestern PA information. Our information comes from the combined effort of Your News Leader, JET 24, and FOX 66.

 https://www.YourErie.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy