For a competition that can sometimes struggle for narrative the Premiership has hit the jackpot with the two semi-final fixtures next Saturday. Northampton’s often sublime, occasionally ridiculous victory against Newcastle ensured a trip to Welford Road to meet Leicester while Saracens and Harlequins, both beaten on Saturday, will as expected lock horns in north London. It does not take a marketing expert to bill next Saturday as Derby Day.

RUGBY ・ 2 DAYS AGO