ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic Violations

Drug-driving arrest after man fatally struck by bus in Sowerby Bridge

By Long Reads
BBC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA bus driver has been arrested on suspicion of drug-driving after a pedestrian was hit and killed. The 25-year-old was struck as he...

www.bbc.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Boy, 3, dies after Rochdale dog attack at farm

A three-year-old boy has died in a "devastating" dog attack at a farm in Greater Manchester. The young child was outdoors with a number of dogs in Carr Lane, in the town of Milnrow, before being found with serious injuries, police said. He was treated by paramedics but later pronounced...
The Independent

Man has cardiac arrest and dies after being bitten by dog in Wales

A man has died after being bitten by a dog at a house in north Wales.Police were alerted by ambulance staff just before midday on Monday after the man, 62, went into cardiac arrest at home in Holt Road, Wrexham.Paramedics tried to save him but he was pronounced dead at the scene.North Wales Police said the dog was “securely contained at the property and was euthanised by a vet at the scene”.Other dogs at the property were removed by dog handlers and will be temporarily kennelled while investigations into the incident continue, the force said.The man’s family has been informed. Read More Gangs strangle Haiti's capital as deaths, kidnappings soarQuarter of Britons ‘happier to see pet than partner after a busy day’Woman quits job to spend more time with terminally ill pet
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Driving#After Man#Bus Driver#Sowerby Bridge#Bbc Yorkshire
BBC

Warning to older drivers after car plunges into water in New Forest

Police are urging older drivers to take advantage of help available to them after a man accidentally reversed down a boat launch and into the water. Hampshire Constabulary said the 70-year-old motorist, from Southampton, had a "lucky escape" while driving in the New Forest in February. With the support of...
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

British woman ‘raped in front of husband by man who offered her massage on Goa beach’

A British tourist was raped on holiday in India in front of her partner, local media has reported.Senior police investigating the incident say the woman was on the beach in Goa when she was attacked by a man on 2 June. The woman made a formal complaint on Monday after consulting with her family and the British embassy in India, it was said.Police said on Monday they arrested a 32-year-old man for allegedly raping a woman at the famous Sweet Lake in North Goa.The man is accused of raping the woman under the pretext of giving her a massage while...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Guardian

The man who killed a stranger with a single punch, and then turned his life around

Jacob Dunne loved getting into fights. Every weekend he and his friends would go into Nottingham city centre to start a ruck. One night in the summer of 2011, the 19-year-old threw a single punch. He immediately sensed it was different. There was no resistance, and the victim swayed back. “I knew something bad had happened as soon as I hit him,” he says today. Dunne didn’t hang around. Without a word to his friends, he fled the scene.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Traffic Violations
truecrimedaily

Grandmother arrested after 10-month-old found dead, 2-year-old in critical condition

BROUSSARD, La. (TCD) -- A 49-year-old faces a murder charge after her 10-month-old grandson was found dead and his 2-year-old brother injured. According to KLFY-TV, on Monday, May 16, Broussard Police conducted a welfare check at a home on East Third Street and found the two children. The 2-year-old was taken to a hospital in critical condition, but he was later upgraded to stable.
BROUSSARD, LA
Daily Mail

Ex-wife of billionaire Qatari prince is found dead in Marbella from suspected drug overdose amid custody battle for three daughters - weeks after she gave interview and said he had 'inappropriately touched' one of their children

A former princess of Qatar has been found dead in her Marbella home aged 45 amid an ugly custody battle with her ex-husband who she accuses of molesting one of their children. Kasia Gallanio was the third wife of billionaire Abdelaziz bin Khalifa Al Thani, 73, the uncle of the current Emir of Qatar.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Father and son are found NOT guilty of criminal charges for cutting off teenager's FINGER after he broke into their home to steal car keys

A New Zealand father and his son have been found not guilty of a string of criminal charges that saw a teenage home invader bashed and his finger cut off. William Burr and his son Shaun were found not guilty on all charges by a jury on Wednesday afternoon for a melee that broke out when a 17-year-old and his girlfriend broke into his property in King Country for the third time.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Homeowner says he is scared to let his seven grandchildren play outside on lawn after THREE cars smashed through his fence into his garden next to 40mph road

A grandfather is scared to let his grandchildren play on his lawn after a string of cars have crashed in his garden. Scott Thomas, 54, says he's fed-up at replacing his fence and replanting trees after they have been destroyed on three occasions. The grandfather-of-seven is now demanding the council...
ACCIDENTS
Daily Mail

Death of retired police officer, 83, whose head became trapped between the rails and mattress of his bed at scandal-hit hospital was an 'avoidable accident', inquest hears

The death of a retired police officer whose head became trapped between the rail and mattress of his hospital bed was an 'avoidable accident', a coroner has concluded. Max Dingle, 83, died 15 minutes after he was found 'entrapped' on a ward at the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital on May 3, 2020.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Shocking moment seven teenagers crawl out of a destroyed BMW as their high-speed chase with police ends in a horror smash

Seven teenagers have been arrested after they crashed a car into a tree while fleeing police, following an alleged home invasion crime spree. Footage of the allegedly stolen BMW smashing into a tree on a narrow suburban street in Melbourne showed the moment leaves rained down onto the road as several teenagers slowly emerged from the stricken car.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Pictured: Woman dog walker, 41, who died along with her three golden retrievers while walking in Chelsea - as police quiz man, 26, for death by dangerous driving

A 41-year-old woman who died following a car crash in west London that also killed her three dogs has been named by the Metropolitan Police. Olivia Riley, from Suffolk, died on Saturday following the collision. Police said it appeared she was walking her three golden retrievers at the time of the incident.
ACCIDENTS
Daily Mail

Mother whose four-month-old baby was 'abducted when thief took off in her car' breaks her silence on the ordeal and explains why she left the infant in the car

The young mum whose car was allegedly stolen with her baby still inside has opened up on the harrowing ordeal and admitted she shouldn't have left him in there. Adelaide mum Erika Carter left the motor running with four-month-old Jordan asleep in the back seat as she ducked into a deli to buy a loaf of bread in Klemzig on Monday morning.
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy