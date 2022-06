June 8 (UPI) -- The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is tracking two new, highly contagious Omicron subvariants that now account for almost 13% of all new COVID-19 cases in the United States. Subvariants BA.4 and BA.5 made up 5.4% and 7.6%, respectively, of new COVID-19 cases between May...

