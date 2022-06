In April, head coach Brian Daboll was asked about position flexibility during the team's voluntary minicamp (an extra camp granted by the CBA to new coaching staff). "We will," Daboll said at the time. "We're just trying to figure out where to go in a drill, making sure we're moving from drill to drill, practicing the way we want to practice. When it is live, full-speed periods, we will do that. Flexibility has always been important defensively, offensively in the kicking game. We get so many people to go to a game with. We'll get to that. Right now, we're learning where to go on stretch lines."

NFL ・ 20 HOURS AGO