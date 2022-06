North Dakota is home to not just one, but several species of ticks. Of all the ticks in North Dakota, the American dog tick and deer tick are the most common. All of North Dakota’s ticks are what’s known as ‘hard-bodied’ ticks. They belong to the Ixodidae family, which comprises about 700 species of ticks all over the world. Out of all those ticks, the ticks in North Dakota are among the most prevalent, and one of them is also the deadliest.

PETS ・ 6 DAYS AGO