A bittersweet goodbye takes place at Valley City State University (VCSU) as faculty, staff, former and current students give a final salute to Foss Hall. “It’s a sad day, but an exciting day,” Tammy Jo Taft, VCSU Marketing and Communications Director, said. “For it to not be a part of our campus anymore, it’s sad to see it go, but we are so excited to have the Center for the Arts that can keep that tradition going.”

VALLEY CITY, ND ・ 11 HOURS AGO