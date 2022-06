Prosecutors have charged a Hermiston, Ore., man with second-degree kidnapping after he allegedly stole an SUV in Yakima with an infant sleeping in the back seat. Juan Carlos Ceja, 33, is also charged with taking a motor vehicle without permission on May 29 and eluding police after police said he drove more than 100 mph to get away from pursuing police officers, according to court documents.

YAKIMA, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO