Richard Riakporhe is aiming for another stoppage win as he prepares to face Fabio Turchi in a world title eliminator at Wembley Arena on Saturday. The cruiserweight contest, which is the headline bout of this weekend's BOXXER show live on Sky Sports, has been granted eliminator status by the IBF and will push the winner a step closer to a shot at the belt currently held by Mairis Briedis.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO