Reported acts of vandalism have taken place at the Livingston County Ballpark. That's according to the Livingston County Youth Baseball and Softball Association. In a Facebook post earlier this week, the Association asked residents to keep their eyes and ears open for talks of someone vandalizing the ballpark. They said there have been obscene drawings spray painted on the new playgrounds, dugout, and even trees.

LIVINGSTON COUNTY, KY ・ 5 HOURS AGO