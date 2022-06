Sunday, June, 5 at approximately 6 PM, severe thunderstorms with intense winds, lightning, rain and hail developed over St. Landry Parish. These storms were severe enough to cause major wind and hail damage. I watched them develop on the local radar with deep red colors and pink, a color that you don't normally see on weather apps. As it turns out, pink represents the most severe thunderstorms on the weather app I was using. These intense storms were headed straight for Lafayette moving quickly.

