Kevin Fiala, the 26 year-old Swiss winger, is an arbitration-eligible restricted free-agent this summer. Meaning he still has a degree of team control. If any team wishes to sign him they would have to forfeit draft picks relative to the AAV at which they sign him. Or they can trade for him, which is the likeliest scenario. The Minnesota Wild have a projected $7.38 million in cap space this summer, and Fiala's career season will surely see him handsomely paid. Therefore, the Wild are fielding offers for the star forward, and a handful of teams lead the pack. Of those there is reportedly an outlier who might have an edge.

NEWARK, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO