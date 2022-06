Angie Harmon played a tough prosecutor on Law & Order. Then she starred in Rizzoli & Isles as a tough homicide detective. And now, she’s back in a new role as Hazel King. Is it redundant to say she plays another tough character in Buried in Barstow? In fact, as Hazel, Angie Harmon is so tough that she plays a former hitwoman turned diner owner. She’s got a daughter to raise, so it’s a lot easier to try normal, as opposed to hit jobs to pay the bills. But she discovers she’s not meant for normal.

CELEBRITIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO