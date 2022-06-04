ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apparel

27 Block Heeled Sandals to Scoop Up This Summer

By Kristina Rutkowski
Vogue Magazine
Vogue Magazine
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

No summer footwear collection is complete without one of the best block heeled sandals. The longevity of this extremely classic staple can be defined by the versatility and comfort the low heel shape brings. It never loses its style status and...

www.vogue.com

Comments / 0

Related
Vogue Magazine

Ciara’s, Joan Smalls’s, and Natasha Poly’s Cannes Looks Are Now Shoppable, Courtesy of Dundas and Revolve

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Revolve Group—the nearly billion-dollars-in-sales-per-year e-tailer behind Revolve and Fwrd—may not immediately come to mind when thinking of glamorous eveningwear. The company is...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Vogue Magazine

Collection

The word sinister has been coming up a lot in the Khaite studio, Cate Holstein said. It’s not a term heard much during collection previews. In fact, in a scan of the Vogue Runway archive it appeared just a couple of times, in relation to Rick Owens and Maison Margiela by John Galliano shows. That’s telling; Holstein’s brand has come a long way since its 2017 double-breasted suit and pussybow blouse beginnings.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Vogue Magazine

J Lo Puts a Pop Diva Twist on the Corset Trend

Pictures of Jennifer Lopez walking the red carpet at the MTV Movie & TV Awards on 5 June could be from 2003. The ageless singer wore a plunging leather corset from Mônot—the brand behind the conceal/reveal LBDs loved by the A-list—with a floor-dusting maxi skirt and platforms from her own eponymous footwear line.
JENNIFER LOPEZ
Vogue Magazine

Balenciaga Barbie Is Kim Kardashian’s New Fashion Alter-Ego

Kim Kardashian is the undisputed queen of Balenciaga. Having modeled a multitude of looks by the Parisian maison—from the trio of jaw-dropping outfits on Saturday Night Live, to that incognito Met Gala moment that sent the internet into a frenzy and her spring 2022 campaign—it’s evident that Kim is diehard fan of the brand. Her latest look proves she’s just as dedicated as ever.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sandals#Design#Polish#Porte Paire
Vogue Magazine

Olivia Rodrigo Delivered a Stellar Vintage Moment at the MTV Awards

When it comes to fashion, Olivia Rodrigo always prefers to look to the past. The Gen-Z singer has an ongoing obsession with giving vintage pieces new life. As of late, she’s had a thing for archival Vivienne Westwood and Chanel (she wore the latter on her 19th birthday and even to the White House). She specifically favors pieces from the 1990s, but at the MTV Movie & TV Awards last night, the singer decided to go a decade further back.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Vogue Magazine

Adidas x Gucci Is Here! Here’s What to Buy From the Collab

We’ve been sitting on the edge of our seats waiting to purchase items from the adidas x Gucci collaboration, and—finally—the day has come. This match made in fashion heaven is far from your typical collaboration. You know, the ones that only include a few designs here and here. In fact, Alessandro Michele went all out Gucci-fying several adidas classics. The look book, which includes more than 60 images, has a little bit of everything from adidas Gazelle sneakers stamped with the instantly recognizable interlocking double-G logo, to clogs that feature the adidas Trefoil front and center.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Vogue Magazine

Anne Hathaway Brings the Sunshine in Yellow Valentino

Anne Hathaway loves serving a colorful number on the red carpet. Whether draped in blood-red Ralph & Russo tulle on the rooftop of Harrods, or wearing that floor-sweeping Atelier Versace gown encrusted with gold micro-sequins at the Critics’ Choice Awards, the actor can’t get enough of bold sartorial choices. Let’s not forget the technicolor Christopher John Rogers set from earlier this year, either. Her latest look? Another vibrant moment, of course.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Apparel
NewsBreak
Longevity
Vogue Magazine

Kate Middleton’s Pageant Dress Rounds Off a Weekend of Royal Style Success

It’s the fourth day of Platinum Jubilee celebrations and the Duchess of Cambridge is showing no sign of royal fashion fatigue. From the Party at the Palace to Trooping the Colour, the Bank Holiday weekend has seen Kate double down on the hallmarks of her style: bespoke dress coats, quietly elegant tailoring, and re-wears of favorite pieces already in her wardrobe. Today’s look was no different.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Vogue Magazine

The Street Style Way to Channel Grunge Girl Summer

Hot girl summer has officially ended. In its place is the grunge girl summer—at least according to Marc Jacobs and Winona Ryder. The three key pieces to channel some of that ’90s vibe are a lacy slip dress, vintage biker jacket, and a pair of combat boots (even better if they are platforms). Angel Prost, Sora Choi, Soo Joo Park, and more of Vogue’s best-dressed street stylers show how it’s done, below.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Vogue Magazine

Peter Do Takes On Opening Ceremony’s Varsity Jacket in Collaboration with Farfetch

This year marks Opening Ceremony’s 20th anniversary and founders Carol Lim and Humberto Leon are kicking off the festivities in the most OC of ways, with a collaboration with the New York-based designer Peter Do. “When Humberto and I were thinking about 20 years, we wanted to invite a selection of people to celebrate with us that had been part of our professional and personal journey,” Lim says over Zoom. “And so obviously we were like, oh we should ask Peter. It felt like a no-brainer, and for us, it was an exciting opportunity to work on this product that he doesn’t necessarily have in his collection.”
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Vogue Magazine

This Just In! No Sesso Will Collaborate With Levi’s on Directional Denim

Since launching in 2015, No Sesso has become well-known for its inclusive designs comprised of genderless knits and crafty, quilted pieces; fantasy-fueled upcycled gowns with dressed-down details; and directional denim. So, when Levi’s reached out to ask about doing an official collaboration in 2019, the designer duo behind the brand–Pia Davis and Autumn Randolph–happily agreed.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Vogue Magazine

Out of Office: These Dress Labels Are Made For Vacation

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. If you want to make packing for a getaway easier, take our advice and lean onto a few tried-and-true vacation dress brands. Their one-and-done frocks make putting together a picture-perfect outfit an effortless feat. Whether you’re dashing out of your hotel room to enjoy sightseeing or getting dolled up for a sunset cruise, a reliable dress removes the guesswork and the need to figure out what top matches those bottoms.
APPAREL
Vogue Magazine

In Process, Alexander McQueen’s Sarah Burton Gives Complete Creative Freedom To 12 Artists To Reinterpret Her Work

For Alexander McQueen’s Sarah Burton, the creative journey is just as important as the end result. It is vital for her to document everything, to tell the complete story. The designer’s latest project, Process, shines a spotlight on the work that goes into her collections by inviting 12 artists to interpret the pre-autumn/winter 2022 line in their own languages. It is a physical, tangible and real display of Burton’s belief that creativity comes from myriad perspectives.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Vogue Magazine

Sydney Sweeney’s Sparkly Pink Outfit Would Make Cassie Proud

While playing Cassie in season two of the hit HBO show Euphoria, Sydney Sweeney was no stranger to rocking an all-pink ensemble. Her character’s breakdown—and decision to start dressing like her frenemy, Maddy—included tons of skin-baring, bubblegum pink outfits, which were more often than not a matching two-piece set. At the MTV Movie & TV Awards tonight, Sweeney continued this sartorial story. She channeled Cassie with an all-pink look of her own, courtesy of Miu Miu.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Vogue Magazine

This Is the Summer of the ‘Going -Out Book’

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. When I was a kid, I used to read at the table. It’s not a great habit, I know, but these days, I have to look at it from my parents’ perspective: Would you rather have your eight-year-old sulking and fussing and ruining any hope of adult dinner-table conversation, or have her look mildly rude to passersby while happily ensconced in the latest Hank the Cowdog mystery? I can still remember the unfettered joy of a Shirley Temple, a full bread basket, a good book in my hands, and the vague chatter of grown-ups receding from my consciousness as I forsook the table for literary lands unknown.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Vogue Magazine

How I Avoid Impulse Shopping

A few weeks ago, I succumbed to an impulse purchase: a modest early aughts Chloé turtleneck. Surrounded by ravenous shoppers at James Veloria’s archival sale of saucy, Stella McCartney–era–Chloé goods, I gave in to the frenzy around me and bought it. For the uninitiated, Stella-era Chloé is one of the flirtiest, sexiest, and fun collections to exist. Think: Cheeky little graphic shirts and incredibly low-slung pants. I couldn’t have been more excited to attend the buzzy event, and even joked that I’d line up at the door at sunrise as if I was a rabid One Direction fan trying to get their little paws on some tickets.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Vogue Magazine

Megan Thee Stallion and Mugler’s Casey Cadwallader on Their Wild Creative Chemistry

At the end of last year, Megan Thee Stallion and Casey Cadwallader had their first meeting on the set of Mugler’s spring 2022 collection video—and the creative alchemy between the pair was instantly apparent. As Megan took to the soundstage on a Hollywood backlot wearing a riff on Cadwallader’s signature cut-out bodysuits crafted by the Mugler ateliers from denim, the visual, released today, instantly came to life. “I was just so mind blown by all the clothes, the hair, the makeup, the sets, the way it all came together,” says Megan over the phone from Los Angeles. “I was like, How is all this happening in your brain? And I thought it would be so fire if we did it in the music space too.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
Vogue Magazine

At Christopher John Rogers, “Toxic Bright” Neon Lips and Wet-Look Hair Rule the Runway

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Last night inside a warehouse at the Brooklyn Navy Yard, Christopher John Rogers returned to the runway for the first time since the pandemic. To no one’s surprise, color abounded in the Resort 2023 collection’s striped knits, tailored pantsuits, and draped dresses. But it didn’t end there. Nearly every model in the 55-person lineup had a set of bright neon lips painted on by makeup artist Michaela Bosch.
BROOKLYN, NY
Vogue Magazine

Vogue Magazine

22K+
Followers
12K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Vogue places fashion in the context of culture and the world we live in—how we dress, live and socialize; what we eat, listen to and watch; who leads and inspires us. Vogue immerses itself in fashion, always leading readers to what will happen next. Thought-provoking, relevant and always influential, Vogue defines the culture of fashion.

 https://www.vogue.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy