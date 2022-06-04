27 Block Heeled Sandals to Scoop Up This Summer

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. When I was a kid, I used to read at the table. It’s not a great habit, I know, but these days, I have to look at it from my parents’ perspective: Would you rather have your eight-year-old sulking and fussing and ruining any hope of adult dinner-table conversation, or have her look mildly rude to passersby while happily ensconced in the latest Hank the Cowdog mystery? I can still remember the unfettered joy of a Shirley Temple, a full bread basket, a good book in my hands, and the vague chatter of grown-ups receding from my consciousness as I forsook the table for literary lands unknown.

BOOKS & LITERATURE ・ 3 HOURS AGO