Society

“It’s 2022—It’s Pretty Hard to Put Yourself in a Box”

By Hillary Taymour
Vogue Magazine
Vogue Magazine
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Growing Up, Coming Out is a series of personal reflections from queer American designers, released every day this month. When I was a child, I would sign my letters as “Hank”—I didn’t want to be a girl—and my parents made so much fun of me...

www.vogue.com

Vogue Magazine

“I Feel So Lucky That I Am Part of This Community”

Growing Up, Coming Out is a series of personal reflections from queer American designers, released every day this month. Honestly, as a kid, I never thought about being a fashion designer, or even knew that was something that people did. I grew up in a very classic ultra-American family so the things that I thought about were sports and school, so I didn’t really begin to think about fashion until I was actually out of college.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Daily Mail

Gayle King is asked to LEAVE the CBS studios after testing positive for COVID - but continues chatting with her UNMASKED colleagues having already presented the morning show alongside her co-hosts

Gayle King had to be 'asked to leave' the CBS studios on Monday morning after she tested positive for COVID - but continued to chat with her unmasked colleagues, having already presented the morning show alongside her co-hosts. The talk show host, 68, shared the news of her positive test...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Vogue Magazine

Balenciaga Barbie Is Kim Kardashian’s New Fashion Alter-Ego

Kim Kardashian is the undisputed queen of Balenciaga. Having modeled a multitude of looks by the Parisian maison—from the trio of jaw-dropping outfits on Saturday Night Live, to that incognito Met Gala moment that sent the internet into a frenzy and her spring 2022 campaign—it’s evident that Kim is diehard fan of the brand. Her latest look proves she’s just as dedicated as ever.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Racism#American
Vogue Magazine

J Lo Puts a Pop Diva Twist on the Corset Trend

Pictures of Jennifer Lopez walking the red carpet at the MTV Movie & TV Awards on 5 June could be from 2003. The ageless singer wore a plunging leather corset from Mônot—the brand behind the conceal/reveal LBDs loved by the A-list—with a floor-dusting maxi skirt and platforms from her own eponymous footwear line.
JENNIFER LOPEZ
Vogue Magazine

“Having a Child With My Husband, I Realized That Every Cliché Is True”

Growing Up, Coming Out is a series of personal reflections from queer American designers, released every day this month. I grew up in Atlanta and went to a very traditional private school, where there were no openly gay students. To be in that world and want to be a womenswear designer—well, I’m sure there are plenty of exceptions, but I started equating that with being gay. They kind of merged in my head: Telling someone I wanted to go to design school would have been just as traumatic as coming out to them, so I bottled all of that up and applied to all the other schools like everyone else while secretly, at night, going home and sketching dresses and trying to make an art portfolio. And then one day I came down to my dad, who was watching TV, with all these drawings.
ATLANTA, GA
Vogue Magazine

Olivia Rodrigo Delivered a Stellar Vintage Moment at the MTV Awards

When it comes to fashion, Olivia Rodrigo always prefers to look to the past. The Gen-Z singer has an ongoing obsession with giving vintage pieces new life. As of late, she’s had a thing for archival Vivienne Westwood and Chanel (she wore the latter on her 19th birthday and even to the White House). She specifically favors pieces from the 1990s, but at the MTV Movie & TV Awards last night, the singer decided to go a decade further back.
BEAUTY & FASHION
NewsBreak
Society
Vogue Magazine

8 Undeniably Chic Birkenstock Collabs to Shop Right Now

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Out of all of the podiatrist-approved shoes out there Birkenstock’s high-quality arch supportive sandals have done the impossible and transitioned from a mere orthopedic basic to a runway-worthy closet staple. Don’t take our word for it. Just look at the luxurious fashion houses who are celebrating the comfort-first brand.
APPAREL
Vogue Magazine

Collection

Prabal Gurung likes his women strong, and strong women like his clothes. After dressing Kamala Harris in his suits for several years, he met the Vice President in the White House Rose Garden at a reception for Asian Americans last month. Michelle Yeoh, the kung fu mastering star of the excellent Everything Everywhere All at Once was his date to the Met Gala.
Vogue Magazine

Sydney Sweeney’s Sparkly Pink Outfit Would Make Cassie Proud

While playing Cassie in season two of the hit HBO show Euphoria, Sydney Sweeney was no stranger to rocking an all-pink ensemble. Her character’s breakdown—and decision to start dressing like her frenemy, Maddy—included tons of skin-baring, bubblegum pink outfits, which were more often than not a matching two-piece set. At the MTV Movie & TV Awards tonight, Sweeney continued this sartorial story. She channeled Cassie with an all-pink look of her own, courtesy of Miu Miu.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Vogue Magazine

TikTok Made Me Buy It: The Liquid Blush That Gives Me Juicy, Sculpted Cheeks

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. In pursuit of the juiciest of glows this summer, I’ve come to find that Rare Beauty’s liquid blush isn’t the stuff of TikTok legend for nothing. As someone who likes to wield blush with Way Bandy levels of enthusiasm, it’s become my go-to for a radiant pop of color on the cheeks—and beyond.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Vogue Magazine

Bella Hadid’s Facialist, Kristyn Smith, Opens a Studio in Tribeca

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. To enter Practise on Walker Street in Tribeca, you’ll first ring a small, tape-labeled buzzer on an unassuming industrial brown door that looks more like the entryway to an after-hours club than the new home of the model-favorite aesthetician Kristyn Smith. Don’t let the yellow and red staircase fool you, either—the white, airy studio on the second floor is a bubble of tranquility, discretion, and transformation.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Vogue Magazine

The Street Style Way to Channel Grunge Girl Summer

Hot girl summer has officially ended. In its place is the grunge girl summer—at least according to Marc Jacobs and Winona Ryder. The three key pieces to channel some of that ’90s vibe are a lacy slip dress, vintage biker jacket, and a pair of combat boots (even better if they are platforms). Angel Prost, Sora Choi, Soo Joo Park, and more of Vogue’s best-dressed street stylers show how it’s done, below.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Vogue Magazine

Out of Office: These Dress Labels Are Made For Vacation

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. If you want to make packing for a getaway easier, take our advice and lean onto a few tried-and-true vacation dress brands. Their one-and-done frocks make putting together a picture-perfect outfit an effortless feat. Whether you’re dashing out of your hotel room to enjoy sightseeing or getting dolled up for a sunset cruise, a reliable dress removes the guesswork and the need to figure out what top matches those bottoms.
APPAREL
Vogue Magazine

27 Block Heeled Sandals to Scoop Up This Summer

No summer footwear collection is complete without one of the best block heeled sandals. The longevity of this extremely classic staple can be defined by the versatility and comfort the low heel shape brings. It never loses its style status and can be paired with practically any outfit with ease, adding that extra touch of polish to even the most casual ensembles. Luckily, many designers keep the block heel as an evergreen shape, reinventing it season after season. With such a variety of options, it is hard to choose just one pair.
APPAREL
Vogue Magazine

Let This Rising Actor Be Your New Boho Muse

On Friday evening, Clarence Fuller’s Signs of Love made its premiere at the Brooklyn Film Festival, kicking off the weekend event. The film follows a struggling young man named Frankie (Hopper Penn), who meets a deaf woman named Jane (Zoë Bleu), and suddenly has hope for love. For Bleu, seeing the project finally hit the big screen was surreal, as it was filmed in 2020. “It was my first premiere for a film that I’m a part of,” says Bleu. “It was my first time seeing the film. It was really crazy to see myself on screen. I also never got to see a lot of the actors perform, because [we shot it during] COVID, so I’m really proud of everyone involved.”
BROOKLYN, NY
Vogue Magazine

Vogue Magazine

