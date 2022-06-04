“It’s 2022—It’s Pretty Hard to Put Yourself in a Box”

Growing Up, Coming Out is a series of personal reflections from queer American designers, released every day this month. I grew up in Atlanta and went to a very traditional private school, where there were no openly gay students. To be in that world and want to be a womenswear designer—well, I’m sure there are plenty of exceptions, but I started equating that with being gay. They kind of merged in my head: Telling someone I wanted to go to design school would have been just as traumatic as coming out to them, so I bottled all of that up and applied to all the other schools like everyone else while secretly, at night, going home and sketching dresses and trying to make an art portfolio. And then one day I came down to my dad, who was watching TV, with all these drawings.

