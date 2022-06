As populations across the globe are celebrating Pride Month this June, violence disproportionately plagues people of color, especially those who identify as transgender. As the only Black transgender grant maker in the country, Sean Ebony Coleman has pledged nearly $1 million to Gilead Science’s TRANScend Community Impact Fund. The organization Coleman founded, Destination Tomorrow, with locations in the Bronx, New York and Atlanta, provides financial literacy education and job training to help change how we look at our sisters and brothers in the LGBT community.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO