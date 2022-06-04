ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grant County, WA

WA boy and 'Dino' reunite after plush toy was lost on I-90 on Memorial Day weekend

Yakima Herald Republic
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article"Dino," a green plush Triceratops, has been on vacation for nearly a week. Or at least that's what 3-year-old Kameron was told after he lost his friend over Memorial Day weekend as his family headed to go camping in Soap Lake, Grant County, according to the boy's mother, Haley...

www.yakimaherald.com

Comments / 3

Related
Yakima Herald Republic

Supply drive Saturday in Yakima to help those without shelter cope with summer heat

Extreme heat can be particularly hard on unsheltered homeless people who often lack the means to stay cool and hydrated. In effort to help those in need through this summer, the Homeless Network of Yakima County has teamed with the Yakima Herald-Republic on an extreme heat supply drive to provide needed items to those who are living on the streets.
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Yakima sailor killed in Pearl Harbor attack to be buried Saturday

The public is invited to funeral services Saturday for a Yakima sailor who was killed in the Japanese attack of Pearl Harbor. Patrick L. Chess will be buried at 10 a.m. Saturday at Tahoma Cemetery, with full military honors rendered by the U.S. Navy and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 379.
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Yakima Valley Weekender: Things to do June 10-12

Although the official first day of summer is ahead of us still, it already feels like summer. Air conditioners are humming. Shorts and tank tops are in heavy rotation. Some events and festivities instantly conjure images and memories of summer. Cruising Yakima Avenue is as traditional as cutting the first watermelon of the year.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Grant County, WA
City
Issaquah, WA
City
Soap Lake, WA
City
Snoqualmie Pass, WA
Local
Washington Society
Grant County, WA
Society
City
Marysville, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Kenneth Cater

Kenneth Edward Cater, 54, of Richland, WA, passed away May 23, 2022. Ken was born June 20, 1967 in Yakima, WA to Edward and Sharon Cater. He graduated from Davis High School in 1985 and started his higher education at YVC before he joined the Air Force in 1989. Ken married Dawna Wilson in 1989 and together they had 3 children, Bradley, Brittany and Brandon Cater. Ken went on to get his Master's degree in Business Administration in 1994 and became a CPA. He had his own practice for many years and continued until his passing. Ken was a loving father who found joy in riding his Harley, playing the guitar, cooking and hanging out with his dog Iggy. Ken was preceded in death by his father, Edward Cater in 2018, and his great, nephew Sawyer Savage in 2018. He is survived by his mother, Sharon, brother, Kevin, sister, Kris (Fred), as well as his children, Brad, Brittany and Brandon, along with extended family and many close friends. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Brookside Funeral Home is caring for the family. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.brooksidefuneral.com.
RICHLAND, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Home And Garden

Master Gardeners: The basics of vegetable gardening, Part 2. This is the second in a two-part series about the basics of vegetable gardening. It delves into more detail about how to make the most of your…. Master Gardeners: Vegetable gardening basics, Part 1. In the past two years, primarily due...
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Driver, passenger identified in fatal car crash at Yakima Air Terminal

Yakima police have identified the driver who was killed in a May 20 crash that damaged the Yakima Air Terminal control tower. Vance Terrell Jourdan III, 19, died at the airport as he was being transferred from Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle, Yakima County Coroner Jim Curtice said. His death has been ruled an accident, with blunt-force trauma to his head and body, Curtice said.
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Beetles drop game in Tri-Cities

PASCO — The Yakima Pepsi Beetles produced only two hits in a 7-0 loss to River City Athletics at Columbia Basin College Tuesday night. A first-inning run put River City ahead and the Athletics solidified their lead with four runs in the fourth. Leadoff hitter Stevan Rodriguez singled and stole a base for the Beetles.
YAKIMA, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Memorial Day Weekend#I 90#Wa
Yakima Herald Republic

Coronavirus

Yakima woman pleads not guilty to federal COVID-19 relief fraud charges. A Yakima woman accused of fraudulently obtaining more than $59,000 in COVID-19 relief funding pleaded not guilty in federal court Monday, acco…. COVID-19 cases on the uptick in Yakima County. COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are on the rise in...
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

D. Dale Miller

D. Dale Miller died May 17, 2022. He was born in Belgrade, NE on December 23, 1928 to Delbert and Edith Miller, the 4th of 6 children. In 1941, the family moved to Rigby, ID. Dale graduated from Rigby Highs School in 1946. He farmed two years before serving in the Navy from 1948 - 1952. Dale married Mary Alice Reese in New Jersey. They moved to Idaho where they raised John, Michael and Curtis. Dale received his degree in Medical Technology from College of Idaho in Caldwell. He was employed at St. Luke's Hospital and the Red Cross in Boise. The family moved to Yakima and then Selah, living on acreage where he enjoyed raising livestock and gardening. He was employed at several medical laboratories. During this time their 4th son, Daniel, was born. In 1973, Dale married Janice Brand at Terrace Heights Lutheran Church. They lived in Yakima. His last employment was at Medical Center Laboratories. He retired in1994. They enjoyed traveling in China and Tibet, Europe, the Caribbean, Australia and New Zealand. During retirement Dale enjoyed gardening and golfing. Dale was a member of Terrace Heights Lutheran Church from 1959 - 2005, where he held various church council positions and sang in the choir. He was a member of Central Lutheran Church in Yakima from 2005 until his death. Dale was preceded in death by his parents, sisters Ruth Cunningham and Pauline Rieken, brothers Tom, Edward and Charles Miller, first wife Mary Alice and son Michael. He is survived by his wife Janice, sons John (Indrya), Curtis and Daniel (Lisa), grandchildren Nathaniel, Jeremiah, Larissa (Max) Christopher and Tara (Henry) as well as many nieces and nephews. Funeral Services will be held at the Central Lutheran Church on Thursday June 9, 2022 at 11:00 AM with a graveside service to be held at Terrace Heights memorial park at 2:00 on the 9th. To leave a memory for the family please visit keithandkeith.com.
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Marybell Louise Benoit

Marybell Louise Benoit entered into eternal life on May 21, 2022. She was born, with her identical twin sister, Marylynn, on June 15, 1932 in Yakima, Washington. Her parents were Edward Joseph Ditter and Mary Matilda Bell. She grew up in Yakima, attending Saint Paul grade school and Saint Joseph Academy High School, where she was Valedictorian of her 1950 class. Her sister Marylyn was Salutatorian. Following high school, she attended Seattle University.
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Okanogan County flash flood, mudslide damages 2 homes

TONASKET, Wash. (AP) — A flash flood and mudslide Friday afternoon in Okanogan County damaged two homes, according to county emergency management officials. Emergency management officials said the mudslide happened amid thunderstorms in a burn scar area with mud and water running down through Lightning Creek south of Wauconda, KREM reported.
OKANOGAN COUNTY, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Relationships
Yakima Herald Republic

Man shot by Yakima police held on firearm, stolen vehicle charges

The Yakima man who exchanged gunfire with police and was shot May 30 is now in the Yakima County jail. Zachary Lee Zimmerman, 30, made his preliminary appearance in Yakima County Superior Court Wednesday on charges of first-degree unlawful firearms possession and possessing a stolen motor vehicle. Zimmerman was shot...
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Felix Alfaro

Felix Soto Alfaro passed away on April 9, 2022. Jose Felix Soto Alfaro was born on November 19, 1947 to Anna Maria Soto de Alfaro and Salvador Rubio Alfaro in Araro, Michoacan, Mexico. In his youth, he served as an alter boy at El Senor de Araro. In his teenage years he attended Seminary to study for the priesthood. But God had other plans for him, and Felix chose not to pursue the priesthood. In 1967 he came to the United States for work which led him to pick oranges in California and apples in Washington. In 1969 he met Katherine Mary Voelker while she was working in her parents' apple orchard in Wapato. They married on November 27, 1971 and had four children they raised in Yakima. He was an apple farmer for over 40 years until he retired in 2015. In his spare time he enjoyed reading up on history, archeology, folk tales, biographies, and literature. His love of classical music inspired him to learn the accordion. And he enjoyed working on machines and cars as a hobby. Felix is survived by his wife: Katherine Alfaro; children: Mark Alfaro, Joshua Alfaro, Joel Alfaro, and Kate Alfaro; his grandchildren: Arianna Alfaro, Marian Alfaro, and Grace Alfaro, and his siblings: Carlos Alfaro, Celina Alfaro, Irma Estrada, Elvia Alfaro, Anna Arroyo, Maria Auxillo Alfaro, and Maria Elena Alfaro. A Rosary and Funeral Mass are planned for 10:30 am on Tuesday, June 7th at Holy Redeemer Catholic Church in Yakima.
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Harlan "Harley Davidson

It is with profound sadness that the family of Harlan O. Davidson announce his peaceful passing on 5/03/2022 at the age of 79 years. Harlan was born in Tacoma, WA on 01/01/1943 child of Vivian and Nels Davidson. He is survived by his son Tony Davidson, daughter Angela Smith, son Chad Davidson, and 4 grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife Annette Davidson. He is also survived by his step children Judy Aitken, Jesse Littleton, Vickie Griffith and Schonette Littleton-Scott. Harlan went in to the US Army when he was 18, then worked for Boeing and 30+ years for Hostess Cake Bakery where he retired and moved to Naches/Nile where he happily lived out his retirement years.
NACHES, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Arts And Entertainment

This weekend in the Yakima Valley offers barbecue, adventures on four wheels and family musical fun. Whatever you do, enjoy it with those you love. The Arts Scene: Time once again for Larson Gallery Guild Members' Exhibition. The Larson Gallery opened in September 1949, and over the following few years...
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Editorials

Ever since irrigation began trickling into the arid Yakima Valley shrub-steppe, this has been prime farm country. Teachers are trained to elevate young minds, not to gun down people wielding assault weapons who burst into their classroom intent on mass murder. It’s been a long winter — more than two...
YAKIMA, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy