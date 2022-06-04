WA boy and 'Dino' reunite after plush toy was lost on I-90 on Memorial Day weekend

D. Dale Miller died May 17, 2022. He was born in Belgrade, NE on December 23, 1928 to Delbert and Edith Miller, the 4th of 6 children. In 1941, the family moved to Rigby, ID. Dale graduated from Rigby Highs School in 1946. He farmed two years before serving in the Navy from 1948 - 1952. Dale married Mary Alice Reese in New Jersey. They moved to Idaho where they raised John, Michael and Curtis. Dale received his degree in Medical Technology from College of Idaho in Caldwell. He was employed at St. Luke's Hospital and the Red Cross in Boise. The family moved to Yakima and then Selah, living on acreage where he enjoyed raising livestock and gardening. He was employed at several medical laboratories. During this time their 4th son, Daniel, was born. In 1973, Dale married Janice Brand at Terrace Heights Lutheran Church. They lived in Yakima. His last employment was at Medical Center Laboratories. He retired in1994. They enjoyed traveling in China and Tibet, Europe, the Caribbean, Australia and New Zealand. During retirement Dale enjoyed gardening and golfing. Dale was a member of Terrace Heights Lutheran Church from 1959 - 2005, where he held various church council positions and sang in the choir. He was a member of Central Lutheran Church in Yakima from 2005 until his death. Dale was preceded in death by his parents, sisters Ruth Cunningham and Pauline Rieken, brothers Tom, Edward and Charles Miller, first wife Mary Alice and son Michael. He is survived by his wife Janice, sons John (Indrya), Curtis and Daniel (Lisa), grandchildren Nathaniel, Jeremiah, Larissa (Max) Christopher and Tara (Henry) as well as many nieces and nephews. Funeral Services will be held at the Central Lutheran Church on Thursday June 9, 2022 at 11:00 AM with a graveside service to be held at Terrace Heights memorial park at 2:00 on the 9th. To leave a memory for the family please visit keithandkeith.com.

YAKIMA, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO