California State

Reparations Task Force Releases Detailed Report on Harms of Slavery and Racism in the US

By Site Editor
Atlanta Daily World
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter intensive research, the California Task Force to Study and Develop Reparation Proposals for African Americans reached those conclusions and made concrete recommendations to compensate those affected. NNPA Newswire Senior National Correspondent. @StacyBrownMedia. Federal and state governments, including California, failed to protect Black artists, culture-makers, and media-makers from discrimination...

atlantadailyworld.com

Comments / 55

go for it
4d ago

Reports are a valuable teaching tool. Reparations are not. Education is vital to equality. Not hand outs to decendents that were not themselves enslaved

Reply
21
Curly Wolf
2d ago

That picture was not taken in the United States of America. SOCIALIST DEMOCRATS ARE THE MOST DANGEROUS AND HIPOCRITICIAL in America.

Reply(2)
18
GolfNuttt
2d ago

Cool. Wealthy successful immigrants from India Pakistan China Japan etc can be taxed to pay the Demorat vote buying scheme, Stoke more racial antagonism, and maybe even some more victimhoood.

Reply
6
