Police: Armed carjackers take BMW in Tysons

News that was making news in years gone by. • Virginia officials are wary of a congressional proposal to extend federal sovereignty over its land holdings in Northern Virginia. • Recurring gas famines are hitting the local region hard. • Arnold Bus Lines has started to employ women as bus...
Fairfax County supervisors are slated to set a public hearing on June 28 to mull a proposed $2-per-ride emergency taxicab-fuel surcharge to offset the impact of skyrocketing fuel costs. Acting on a request from Old Dominion Transportation Group Inc., supervisors on April 12 approved a $1-per-ride surcharge, which is set...
If McLean Youth Soccer (MYS) leaders get their way, patrons of Lewinsville Park in McLean in coming years will be able to use permanent restroom facilities instead of portable toilets. The Fairfax County Park Authority (FCPA) is considering adding a 1,000-square-foot facility with men’s and women’s restrooms and removing existing...
News of interest for active seniors in Arlington. 55+ programs are held indoors at 55+ Centers unless otherwise noted. A 55+ membership (starting at a $20 annual fee) is required to participate. For information, go to registration.arlingtonva.us or call (703) 228-4747. BARBECUE RESTAURANT HOSTS FUND-RAISER FOR SENIOR PROGRAMS: Rocklands Barbecue...
Because its fireworks vendor will not be able to have adequate staffing, the town of Vienna will hold its Independence Day celebration at Yeonas Park three days early on Friday, July 1, town officials announced June 3. “As much as we were looking forward to celebrating on the Fourth of...
The planned redevelopment of a key Columbia Pike parcel could end up becoming a battle between preservationists and public-transportationists, with Arlington County Board members in between. At issue is to how to deal with the two-story, Art Deco building that has sat for generations on the corner of Columbia Pike...
After seeing their daughter Jill undergo frequent grand-mal seizures and feeling the impact of her condition on their family, Lon and Brenda Solomon in 2010 founded Jill’s House to provide short-term, overnight respite care for children with intellectual disabilities and their families. “It is remarkable what a little bit...
Arlington election officials are hoping for an easy-peasy primary election on June 21. “Results should come in quickly . . . the only thing that will slow down results will be my ability to type them into the system,” county registrar Gretchen Reinemeyer said at a June 3 meeting of the Arlington Electoral Board.
Fairfax County supervisors on June 7 are set to approve a public hearing on July 19 at 4 p.m. regarding the acquisition of certain land rights necessary for the construction of the Scotts Run Station North project. “Once acquired, the land currently owned by the Gates of McLean Condominium Unit...
A venerable and venerated leader in Arlington’s one-time Little Saigon community is likely not to have a local park in his honor. But that doesn’t mean the county government won’t do something to memorialize the legacy of Nguyen Ngoc Bich, who died six years ago after 40 years of service to residents in the area.
With the exception of those of us snivelers in the news media, who absolutely are at the top in this category, you’d be hard-pressed to find a bigger group of gripers than those in public education. Not all, of course, or maybe not even most. But there are plenty...
The 302 members of the Bishop O’Connell High School Class of 2022 head out into the world “looking to the future with fresh eyes” after having “accomplished something remarkable,” salutatorian speaker Caroline Raymond told her classmates June 2 at commencement ceremonies held at the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception.
Sonia Johnston, who arrived in the U.S. in the 1970s following the fall of South Vietnam, settled in the Northern Virginia area and became a powerhouse in the local banking industry over her four-decade career, recently was inducted into the Arlington Business Hall of Fame, an initiative of the Arlington Chamber of Commerce.
The Arlington County Medical Society recently presented a contribution totaling $12,000 to the Wakefield High School Educational Foundation, represented by Conchita Mitchell. Dr. Jenny Hong, president of the society, announced the donation news at a recent general-membership meeting in conjunction with Dr. David Lee, founder of the society’s scholarship program and past president and current chief medical officer at VHC Health.
The Arlington County Democratic Committee’s membership voted June 1 to endorse School Board candidate Bethany Sutton’s candidacy, giving her all the momentum she probably will need to make quick work of the November general election. “I want nothing more than to be useful,” Sutton said before the vote...
There is a high possibility five or more teams from the Sun Gazette coverage areas could be playing in Virginia High School League Class 6 state tournament championship games by week’s end. Entering some of tonight’s state semifinals, five or more teams have the possibility of advancing to the...
Seven members of the Potomac School girls softball team were chosen to the Division I private school all-state teams for their performances during the 2022 high-school campaign. Making first team were senior infielder/pitcher Yanna Bravewolf, senior infielder Eva Butler, junior infielder Erika Castellano and sophomore pitcher Abby Rebhan. Chosen second...
During the preseason, it would have been easy for the Madison Warhawks to give up on the upcoming campaign when their best player, Katelynn Park, was lost for the entire spring with a knee injury. Instead, the girls high-school softball team rallied and banded around the situation, and now have...
Jody Patrick, the winningest and longest tenured girls head basketball coach in the history of Flint Hill School, has stepped down from that position after 21 years on the bench of the private high-school squad. Patrick will continue to work full time at the school in her new position as...
