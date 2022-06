VENTNOR – The Ventnor City Police Department plans to hold DWI checkpoints this summer season in an effort to prevent motorists from driving while intoxicated. The checkpoint will be funded by the Drunk Driving Enforcement Fund, which is money collected by the Municipal Court in addition to fines levied against those found guilty of driving while intoxicated. Additional funding for the checkpoint has also been made available through the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office.

ATLANTIC COUNTY, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO