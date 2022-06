The Carroll County Board of Supervisors has scheduled a special meeting later this week. The only item of business on the agenda is a closed session under Iowa Code 21.5(i), “to evaluate the professional competency of an individual whose appointment, hiring, performance, or discharge is being considered when necessary to prevent needless and irreparable injury to that individual’s reputation and that individual requests a closed session.” The board is not expected to take formal action after returning to open session. The Thursday, June 9 meeting begins at 8:30 a.m. in the supervisors’ meeting room at the courthouse. A copy of the agenda can be found included with this story on our website.

CARROLL COUNTY, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO