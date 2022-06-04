Rochester Police Investigating Friday Night Shooting

HILLTOP, Minn. (WCCO) — Authorities say a man was shot in a small Twin Cities suburb Saturday evening, and another man was arrested in connection with the incident. The Anoka County Sheriff’s Office said law enforcement responded to the 4700 block of Central Avenue Northeast in Hilltop around 7:45 p.m. Officers learned a shooting occurred inside an apartment building, but they were unable to locate anyone with injuries. The sheriff’s office said a man later showed up at a nearby hospital with a gunshot wound. He is in stable condition. Police also learned a vehicle left the scene after the shooting. Officers found that vehicle and arrested the man occupying it. He is being held at the Anoka County Jail awaiting charges. The shooting remains under investigation. Hilltop is a city of less than 800 people that lies within Columbia Heights.

