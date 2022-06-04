Rochester Police Investigating Friday Night Shooting
By Luke Lonien
KROC News
4 days ago
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A shooting is under investigation after the Rochester Police Department received multiple reports that multiple shots were fired Friday night. Police said preliminary reports indicate...
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Police have arrested a man for allegedly firing nearly a dozen shots at officers during a Twin Cities car chase with his pregnant wife in the passenger seat. The St. Paul Pioneer Press reported Tuesday that the incident began around 8:20 p.m. Sunday when...
Medford, MN (KROC-AM News) - Authorities in Steele County say the weekend deaths of two teenagers were the result of a murder-suicide. A news release issued today by the Steele County Sheriff's Office says the preliminary autopsy results have confirmed that 18-year-old Chandra Pelcha was murdered and 19-year-old Jerome Caldwell took his own life. The evidence indicates Caldwell fatally shot the other teenager in the chest and head before turning the gun on himself.
Coon Rapids, MN (KROC-AM News) - One person was killed and one person is in critical condition after a car and motorcycle crashed in the Twin Cities Tuesday night. The Anoka County Sheriff’s Office said early indications show that a motorcycle driven by an adult male was traveling south on Hanson Blvd NW in Coon Rapids at a high rate of speed when he crashed into a car that was turning off 129th Lane NW onto Hanson Blvd around 8:45 p.m.
MEDFORD, Minn. (FOX 9) - After two people were found dead Friday evening, Steele County Sheriff’s Office authorities are investigating the deaths as "suspicious." On Friday, June 3, at around 8:22 p.m. police responded to a "suspicious incident" on the 200 block of 1st Street Northwest in Medford. Upon...
It seems just about every day there is a police chase on the news. Some end without death or injury, some don't. So I found this video of a Rochester cop chasing, not a violent criminal or someone with a suspended license but wait for it....a chicken. Check out this...
Lake City, MN (KROC-AM News) - One person was injured in a crash on Highway 63 in Lake City Tuesday night. The Minnesota State Patrol reports an SUV was traveling south on the highway and was stopped to turn at Cross Street. Another SUV that was also traveling south collided with the first SUV in the intersection just after 8:30 p.m.
The deaths of two young adults in southern Minnesota were the result of a murder-suicide, according to the Steele County Coroner's Office. The county sheriff announced the coroner's results Tuesday, saying 19-year-old Jerome Charles Caldwell is the suspected shooter. He is believed to have fatally shot 18-year-old Chandra Lanae Pelch, and then turned the gun on himself.
ALBERT LEA TOWNSHIP, Minn. – An Iowa man is hurt after running off Interstate 35 in southern Minnesota. The State Patrol says Terry Charles Olson, 72 of Ames, was driving south in Freeborn County when he went into the right side ditch near mile marker 7 and ended up in a ravine embankment.
(ABC 6 News) - A Rochester woman was arrested Friday for allegedly causing an accident that injured four people in another car. Patricia Price, 48, faces charges of 2nd-degree driving while impaired, speed greater than reasonable, failure to yield to oncoming traffic, reckless driving, careless driving, Capt. James Schueller with the sheriff’s office said.
Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - A Rochester convenience store was robbed Sunday night. Just before 8:00 pm, a man wearing a hoodie and covid mask entered the Casey’s General Store in the 1900 block of 7th St NW and pulled out a knife. Police say the man ordered the clerk to open the cash register. He then grabbed an unknown amount of cash and fled on foot.
Coon Rapids, MN (KROC AM News) - Among the latest shootings in the news is one in Coon Rapids. There was an apparent shootout inside an apartment in the Twin Cities area city Monday that left two men dead. The Anoka County Sheriff’s Office says officers were called to the...
The mother of Jerome Caldwell says she was told by the medical examiner that her son was shot twice. “Once in the chest and once in the head,” Queen Lane told the Times Monday. Lane shared a photo of her and her son. Her son was one of two...
Anoka, MN (KROC-AM News) - The semi-truck driver involved in the fatal crash in Blaine early Monday has been arrested. 37-year-old Andrew Engren of East Bethel was booked into Anoka County Jail Monday and is being held on a felony criminal vehicular homicide charge. According to the Minnesota State Patrol,...
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Four teenagers were taken to the hospital after a crash involving a drunk driver just outside of Rochester. According to Rochester Police Department (RPD), it happened around 10:00 p.m. Friday night at the intersection of North Broadway Avenue and 48th Street NE. Officials said 48-year-old...
Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - A young Red Wing boy remains in intensive care at St Marys Hospital after being involved in a near-death accident Friday. But his mother announced a positive update Monday. The Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office says the 5-year-old boy was with his three siblings and...
Rochester Police are seeking the public's help to identify a man who allegedly robbed a Casey's General Store on Sunday. According to police, the man was wielding a large knife, demanded money from a store employee and took off with an undisclosed amount of cash. The suspect is described as...
HILLTOP, Minn. (WCCO) — Authorities say a man was shot in a small Twin Cities suburb Saturday evening, and another man was arrested in connection with the incident.
The Anoka County Sheriff’s Office said law enforcement responded to the 4700 block of Central Avenue Northeast in Hilltop around 7:45 p.m.
Officers learned a shooting occurred inside an apartment building, but they were unable to locate anyone with injuries. The sheriff’s office said a man later showed up at a nearby hospital with a gunshot wound. He is in stable condition.
Police also learned a vehicle left the scene after the shooting. Officers found that vehicle and arrested the man occupying it. He is being held at the Anoka County Jail awaiting charges.
The shooting remains under investigation.
Hilltop is a city of less than 800 people that lies within Columbia Heights.
Minneapolis (KROC-AM News) - Two men were shot and killed during the overnight hours in Minneapolis this weekend. The first incident occurred around 9:50 p.m. Saturday when Minneapolis Police received multiple reports of gunshots. The victim, who authorities said was in his late 20s, was found with life-threatening gunshot wounds in the 2600 block of South Cedar Avenue. He was transported to the hospital where he died.
Blaine, MN (KROC AM News) - The busy Monday morning commute in Blaine was disrupted by a deadly traffic crash that involved a semi-truck. The Anoka County Sheriff’s Office is reporting the crash occurred at 4:30 am on Highway 65. The Minnesota State Patrol says the semi-truck was traveling...
Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - A Rochester man who was involved in a big drug bust was given a stayed prison sentence Monday. An Olmsted County judge sentenced 26-year-old Abdullai Islaw to 65 months in prison but it was stayed for 5 years. He will be on probation for 5 years.
