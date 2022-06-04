ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida zoo welcomes first baby zebra

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WSB Radio
 4 days ago
MELBOURNE, Fla. — Zoo officials on Florida’s east coast welcomed the facility’s first baby zebra on Wednesday.

The Brevard Zoo announced in a news release that Lauren, an 8-year-old Grévy’s zebra, gave birth to a male on Wednesday. The baby zebra weighed about 88 pounds and was healthy, zoo officials said.

“For a hand-reared, first-time mom, Lauren is doing a great job raising her foal,” Lauren Hinson, the zoo’s director of animal programs, said in a statement. “The baby is active, and we’ve seen him on camera running and bucking around in the stall.”

Lauren and the foal will remain isolated as zoo officials want them to bond. Typically, Grévy’s zebras in their natural range separate themselves from their herd after giving birth.

“We are mimicking this as closely as possible by allowing Lauren to have isolated bonding time,” the zoo said in its release.

The foal’s sire, a 9-year-old male named Bakari, arrived at the Brevard Zoo in 2020 as a Species Survival Plan breeding recommendation, the zoo said.

Another zebra, Iggy, is also pregnant and expected to deliver her foal soon, according to the news release.

Arizona executes second death row inmate in less than a month

FLORENCE, Ariz. — Arizona has executed its second death row inmate in less than a month on Wednesday. The Associated Press said Frank Atwood, 66, died by lethal injection Wednesday morning at the Florence Prison in Arizona. Atwood and his lawyers made a last-minute appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court to delay his execution but the Supreme Court struck down the appeal about 30 minutes before his scheduled execution.
ARIZONA STATE
Feds seize meth worth nearly $2 million at Texas-Mexico crossing

DEL RIO, Texas — U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers in Texas thwarted a substantial smuggling attempt Sunday, seizing methamphetamine worth nearly $2 million at the Del Rio Port of Entry. According to a news release, officers assigned to the Del Rio International Bridge encountered a 2007 utility vehicle...
DEL RIO, TX
Video shows Massachusetts woman leading police on chase in stolen cruiser

BOSTON — Police in Massachusetts arrested a woman accused of stealing a police cruiser and leading troopers on a chase through Boston. Police said Renelle Sonia, 38, stole a Malden Police Department cruiser that was parked near the front door of police headquarters Tuesday night, WFXT reported. Officers had been attending to another matter when she took the vehicle.
BOSTON, GA
