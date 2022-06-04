Rochester Police Investigating Friday Night Shooting

St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Dodge County man was sentenced to six years in federal prison Thursday for impersonating a federal officer and illegal possession of a firearm. Prosecutors said the FBI received information that 53-year-old Reyel Simmons was pretending to be a federal agent with the United States Department of Homeland Security in August of 2021. Simmons created a TikTok account and used a profile photo that showed him wearing law enforcement gear and made several posts displaying law enforcement equipment, badges, and firearms, and “referring explicitly and implicitly to himself as a federal agent.”
