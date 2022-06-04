ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, MN

Rochester Police Investigating Friday Night Shooting

By Luke Lonien
KFIL Radio
KFIL Radio
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A shooting is under investigation after the Rochester Police Department received multiple reports that multiple shots were fired Friday night. Police said preliminary reports indicate...

kfilradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
KFIL Radio

Two Owatonna Area Teens Dead After Murder-Suicide

Medford, MN (KROC-AM News) - Authorities in Steele County say the weekend deaths of two teenagers were the result of a murder-suicide. A news release issued today by the Steele County Sheriff's Office says the preliminary autopsy results have confirmed that 18-year-old Chandra Pelcha was murdered and 19-year-old Jerome Caldwell took his own life. The evidence indicates Caldwell fatally shot the other teenager in the chest and head before turning the gun on himself.
STEELE COUNTY, MN
KFIL Radio

One Person Injured in Wabasha County Crash

Lake City, MN (KROC-AM News) - One person was injured in a crash on Highway 63 in Lake City Tuesday night. The Minnesota State Patrol reports an SUV was traveling south on the highway and was stopped to turn at Cross Street. Another SUV that was also traveling south collided with the first SUV in the intersection just after 8:30 p.m.
LAKE CITY, MN
KFIL Radio

Alcohol Involved In Rochester Crash That Injured Four People

Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - A woman was arrested on suspicion of DWI Friday night after causing a traffic crash that injured four people in rural Rochester. Olmsted County Sheriff’s Capt. Jim Schueller says a large SUV driven by the 48-year-old woman was southbound on N. Broadway around 10:00 pm when she made a left turn onto 48th St in front of a northbound car.
ROCHESTER, MN
KFIL Radio

Positive News For Red Wing Boy Who Was In Boating Accident

Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - A young Red Wing boy remains in intensive care at St Marys Hospital after being involved in a near-death accident Friday. But his mother announced a positive update Monday. The Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office says the 5-year-old boy was with his three siblings and...
RED WING, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rochester, MN
Rochester, MN
Crime & Safety
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
KFIL Radio

Southern Minnesota Motorcyclist Injured in Crash

Waterville, MN (KROC-AM News) - An Owatonna man was injured after he laid down his motorcycle to avoid hitting a deer. The Minnesota State Patrol reports that 33-year-old Marshall Welch was traveling north on Highway 13 near Waterville when he laid the motorcycle down around 7:00 Tuesday morning. Welch was...
WATERVILLE, MN
KFIL Radio

Person Killed In Semi-Truck/SUV Crash In Minnesota

Blaine, MN (KROC AM News) - The busy Monday morning commute in Blaine was disrupted by a deadly traffic crash that involved a semi-truck. The Anoka County Sheriff’s Office is reporting the crash occurred at 4:30 am on Highway 65. The Minnesota State Patrol says the semi-truck was traveling...
KFIL Radio

Rochester Man Avoids Prison In Drug Case

Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - A Rochester man who was involved in a big drug bust was given a stayed prison sentence Monday. An Olmsted County judge sentenced 26-year-old Abdullai Islaw to 65 months in prison but it was stayed for 5 years. He will be on probation for 5 years.
ROCHESTER, MN
KFIL Radio

Rochester Man Robbed of Vehicle at Gunpoint

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Rochester man was pulled out of his vehicle at gunpoint Thursday evening. The Rochester Police Department said a 36-year-old man reported he was sitting in his 2004 BMW X3 in the 500 block of 4th Ave SE when a black Tahoe cut in front of him around 8:15 p.m Thursday.
ROCHESTER, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Violent Crime#Noaa#Scec
KFIL Radio

Rochester Man Sentenced For Conspiracy to Distribute Meth

St. Paul (KROC-AM News) - A Rochester man has been sentenced to 15 years in federal prison for his role in a conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine. Prosecutors say 38-year-old Nicholas Hanson was part of a conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine from June 2019 to August 2019. Hanson coordinated and facilitated the delivery of methamphetamine on behalf of the conspiracy leader, John Netherton, also known as “Big John” and “Wicked One.”
KFIL Radio

Rochester Man Injured in Wabasha County Collision

Kellogg, MN (KROC-AM News) - An elderly Rochester man was among the three people injured in a two-vehicle crash today in Wabasha County. The State Patrol says the 79-year-old man was driving an SUV east on Wabasha County Road 81 when his vehicle collided with a full-size van that was traveling north on Highway 61. The two Ham Lake residents in the van, a 50-year-old man and a 21-year-old man, were also injured in the collision.
WABASHA COUNTY, MN
KFIL Radio

Crowd Closed in on Brooklyn Park Officers During High-Risk Stop

Brooklyn Park, MN (KROC-AM News) - Police Officers in a Minneapolis suburb found themselves in a tense and dangerous situation on Monday. A statement issued by the Brooklyn Park Police Department says the officers were investigating a weapons complaint when they learned that two people "were in a car with a number of guns and the intention of shooting someone." After locating the vehicle, the officers performed a "high-risk traffic stop" and ended up having to use a Taser on the uncooperative driver before taking both occupants into custody.
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
KFIL Radio

One Child Hospitalized After Boat and Barge Collide Near Red Wing

Red Wing, MN (KROC-AM News) - One child is in the hospital after a boat and barge collided near Ole Miss Marina Friday evening. The Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office received a report around 5:45 p.m. that a boat and barge collided and there were several people in the water.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KFIL Radio

Missing Scuba Diver Found Dead in Lake Minnetonka

Orono, MN (KROC-AM News) - A diver was pronounced dead at the scene after he was pulled from Lake Minnetonka Friday afternoon. According to the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office, first responders arrived in Maxwell Bay, Lake Minnetonka to search for a missing scuba diver around Noon. Hennepin County Water Patrol and the Minnesota DNR used sonar equipment to search for the diver.
KFIL Radio

Pine Island Man Injured in Car-Semi Collision

Winona, MN (KROC-AM News) - Pine Island area man was injured this morning in a crash involving a semi-truck near Winona. The State Patrol is reporting that 83-year-old Harold Radtke was driving north on Highway 61 when his car and a semi-truck collided. The truck, driven by a 60-year-old Wisconsin man, was also traveling north when the crash occurred around 9:40 a.m.
WINONA, MN
KFIL Radio

Mankato Man Ruled Incompetent to Stand Trial For Killing Father

Mankato, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Mankato area man accused of murdering his father in late April has been found incompetent to stand trial. A Blue Earth County Judge issued the ruling earlier this week in the case of 24-year-old Travis Earle. He is facing two counts of second-degree murder for the stabbing death of 59-year-old Stephen Earle inside the victim's home in the community on the outskirts of Mankato.
MANKATO, MN
KFIL Radio

4 People Charged With Northfield Area Murder Have Been Sentenced

Northfield, MN (KROC-AM News) - The four people convicted of charges stemming from the murder of a Northfield area man last summer were sentenced yesterday and three of them are headed to prison. A news release issued by the Dakota County Attorney's Office says 30-year-old Nicholas Taylor was given the...
KFIL Radio

Dodge County Man Sentenced to Prison For Impersonating an Officer

St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Dodge County man was sentenced to six years in federal prison Thursday for impersonating a federal officer and illegal possession of a firearm. Prosecutors said the FBI received information that 53-year-old Reyel Simmons was pretending to be a federal agent with the United States Department of Homeland Security in August of 2021. Simmons created a TikTok account and used a profile photo that showed him wearing law enforcement gear and made several posts displaying law enforcement equipment, badges, and firearms, and “referring explicitly and implicitly to himself as a federal agent.”
DODGE COUNTY, MN
KFIL Radio

Worker Admits Stealing From Residents Of Rochester Nursing Home

Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - A woman who was employed as a program supervisor at a Rochester assisted living center has been charged with stealing money from its residents last year. The criminal complaint against 26-year-old Chelsey Struckmann of Grand Meadow was filed Wednesday, charging her with financial exploitation...
ROCHESTER, MN
KFIL Radio

VIDEO: Truck Slams Into Abandoned Pickup On Minnesota Freeway

Forest Lake, MN (KROC AM News) - There was an unusual crash on a Minnesota interstate Wednesday morning. It happened on I-35 northeast of the Twin Cities metro, near Forest Lake. A video shows an abandoned pickup truck that was parked in the middle lane of the interstate being hit...
KFIL Radio

KFIL Radio

Rochester, MN
4K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

103.1/1060 KFIL plays the very BEST in country's greatest hits, farm reports, and high school sports. and delivers the latest local news, information, and features for Southern Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.

 https://kfilradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy