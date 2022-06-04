Rochester Police Investigating Friday Night Shooting

Brooklyn Park, MN (KROC-AM News) - Police Officers in a Minneapolis suburb found themselves in a tense and dangerous situation on Monday. A statement issued by the Brooklyn Park Police Department says the officers were investigating a weapons complaint when they learned that two people "were in a car with a number of guns and the intention of shooting someone." After locating the vehicle, the officers performed a "high-risk traffic stop" and ended up having to use a Taser on the uncooperative driver before taking both occupants into custody.

