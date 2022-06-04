Glenn Clark Radio Week In Review: May 30-June 3, 2022

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Maryland Fleet Week and Flyover is set to return this September, bringing tall ships and thousands of sailors and Marines to the Inner Harbor.
Visitors will be able to tour vessels from the United States, British and Canadian navies, as well as ships from the US Coast Guard, National Oceanographic and Atmospheric Administration and Army Corps of Engineers.
It’s official, Maryland Fleet Week & Flyover Baltimore is returning with a weeks worth of flights, fleets and festivals…September 7-13. pic.twitter.com/21LyB28o6W
