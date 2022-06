SYOSSET, N.Y. -- A dozen shopkeepers on Long Island woke up Tuesday to shattered glass and alarms going off after their downtown Syosset shops were broken into overnight.As CBS2's Carolyn Gusoff reported, a sense of safety in the quiet north shore hamlet was shattered too.Merchants called it "hell night." They're cleaning up after 12 businesses were hit - glass doors where shattered, eight were burglarized. The rampage started after midnight. "They threw a rock through the front door. They broke it, then they kicked in the glass," said Vadim Nayman, who owns Bagel Master. Bagel Master was hit twice early Tuesday by...

SYOSSET, NY ・ 23 HOURS AGO