Long Beach, CA

Man in critical condition following shooting along bike path near Bixby Park, police say

By Fernando Haro
Long Beach Post
 4 days ago

A man is in critical condition following a shooting near Bixby Park Friday night, police said.

The shooting occurred around 8:25 p.m. on a beach bike path in the area of Ocean Boulevard and Cherry Avenue in East Long Beach.

When officers got to the scene, they located a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper body and began rendering life-saving measures, police said. Reports said the man was shot in the head but officials did not immediately confirm those details.

Paramedics arrived soon after to transport the victim to a local hospital to be treated for his injuries. Detectives also responded to the scene.

No further details were available. The investigation, including the motive, remains ongoing.

UPDATE: 2 teenage boys arrested on suspicion of shooting woman, police say

The post Man in critical condition following shooting along bike path near Bixby Park, police say appeared first on Long Beach Post .

Long Beach, CA
