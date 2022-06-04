ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gilbert, AZ

HD South’s June programs include yoga, yearbooks

By GSN NEWS STAFF
gilbertsunnews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHD SOUTH plans a series of informative programs next month for people of all ages. Programs are led by artists, historians, storytellers, botanists and scientists; experts in their field who share their knowledge and skills with our community. Gilbert Museum is a repository of artifacts chronicling the town’s rich...

www.gilbertsunnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
gilbertsunnews.com

Devastated Gilbert couple finds some help

It was Good Friday and the yellow marshmallow peeps were nestled in the Easter baskets readied for 3-year-old Knox McFarland and his not-yet-2-year-old brother Nash. Plans were in place to meet with friends at their church that Friday morning for a family fun celebration in anticipation of Easter Sunday. The...
GILBERT, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Here is the Westgate summer events lineup

Westgate Entertainment District has announced its summer event lineup. Hosting a variety of festivities, the complex provides an action-packed environment for families and friends to enjoy sunny afternoons all season long. Westgate has quickly become an entertainment staple of the West Valley, boasting more than 70 tenants and offering a...
GLENDALE, AZ
fabulousarizona.com

Restaurant of the Week: Sid’s Garage

The newest culinary venture to hit Desert Ridge with its laidback attitude and colossal shakes is Sid’s Garage. It is a family-owned and -operated spot with over-the-top shakes, in-your-face burgers, ice-cold sips and a rockin’-good time. Owned and operated by couple Will and Nicole Primavera, this small business...
PHOENIX, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Gilbert, AZ
Local
Arizona Lifestyle
Gilbert, AZ
Lifestyle
phoenixmag.com

Things To Do in (and out of) the Valley This Weekend

This is a curated list of weekly events around the Phoenix area. Please check each website for last minute confirmation or cancellations. After taking two years off due to the pandemic, Flagstaff Blues & Brews is back this summer. “I’m just excited to produce the event and to see everybody’s faces,” says festival organizer Jennifer Grogan. “We love music. We love Flagstaff.” With more than 10 performers, including Anders Osborne, Cedric Burnside and Mr. Sipp, and 11 different local tap handles, it’s a can’t-miss festival that benefits local schools. Flagstaff favorites like Satchmo’s and Fratelli Pizza are on the menu, along with hamburgers, hot dogs, ice cream, tacos and more. June 10-11. 2-9 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturday, $35-$225. 5000 E. Old Walnut Canyon Rd., Flagstaff, 928-606-7600, flagstaffblues.com.
PHOENIX, AZ
InMaricopa

Arizona home appreciates 89% in 3 years

The most expensive home sold in Maricopa, Arizona from April 10-May 9 was a five-bedroom at 44314 W. Yucca Lane that sold April 29 for $595,000. The price for the home, which had since had its kitchen remodeled, is 89% more than its previously sale of $314,000 on May 30, 2019.
MARICOPA, AZ
kfrxfm.com

Happy Endings “Twinning”

Beautiful Tiny Chihuahua Dog Dressed Up In Frog Outfit, Staying Outdoor In Spring. We all remember the inseparable duo Timon and Pumba from the Disney Lion King. Now meet the real-life Timon and Pumba a Chihuahua and Pig. Both are bonded, friends now have a new life together at this Arizona shelter. Timon likes to ride on Pumbaa’s back. So the shelter refused to split them up. They now have a permanent home at a place near Phoenix called Better Piggies Rescue.
PHOENIX, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yin Yoga#Chair Yoga#Yoga Class#Yoga Mat#Gilbert Elementary School#Programs Yoga
texasmetronews.com

THIRD GRADE ARIZONA ELEMENTARY STUDENTS AWARDED FULL-RIDE SCHOLARSHIPS TO COLLEGE

Students at Bernard Black Elementary School in Phoenix, Arizona thought they were arriving for a regular school assembly. That’s when they received the surprise of a lifetime, school officials announcing that all 63 third grade students would be awarded full-ride scholarships to college. The scholarships are courtesy of the...
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Arizona Humane Society celebrates major 20-year milestone

20 years ago this month, the Arizona Humane Society opened its doors at the Nina Mason Pulliam South Mountain Campus, which has been home to nearly 90,000 pet adoptions. It's also home to a veterinary clinic that serves low-income pet owners and cares for more than 6,500 pets annually.
ARIZONA STATE
SignalsAZ

Yavapai County Community Health Services COVID-19 Update – June 6th, 2022

The Yavapai County Community Health Services updates the numbers of cases of COVID-19 in Yavapai County daily. This information, located on www.yavapai.us/chs, is updated frequently and is a credible source of data providing real information of how many people are testing positive for COVID. This site is often referenced and used as a source by both state and local leaders for reliable information.
YAVAPAI COUNTY, AZ
Greyson F

Day Of The Dead Themed Mexican Restaurant Opening

A new Day of the Dead restaurant is opening soon.ActionVance/Unsplash. A few months back the small restaurant Chez Gregory in downtown Phoenix’s Roosevelt Row closed up shop. While the small space had a strong following, it wasn’t enough to keep the restaurant above water, and, ultimately, it resulted in the eventual closure. However, the space has remained attractive to possible new restaurants, thanks to its house-like design (it was a former residential property at one time), and the outdoor patio area. For locals and for those who frequently visit the art district, the wait for a new restaurant to move in will be coming to an end soon.
PHOENIX, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
Yoga
12news.com

Scottsdale lottery ticket now worth $1.4 million

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Editor's Note: The above video is from an earlier broadcast. Two lottery tickets sold in the Valley have yielded big returns after Saturday's number drawing. The Arizona Lottery said one of its Pick tickets is now worth $1.4 million after matching with Saturday's numbers. The winning...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Homes with pools sell for 30% more, study shows

Arizonans are blessed with warm, sunny weather almost year-round, which is why Arizona ranks as one of the top states in homes with pools per capita. While swim season is just starting in for much of the nation, in Phoenix, 9 months out of the year call for poolside weather with the average temperature hitting 87 degrees.
PHOENIX, AZ
Greyson F

New Restaurant Opening With New York Theme

Grab yourself a burger and catch the big game.Javier Molina/Unsplash. For anyone searching for a new favorite destination to watch the big game and grab some food and drinks with friends, a new sports grill and bar is opening up in the Valley. It’s also filling the void of a former restaurant that recently closed just two months ago.
PHOENIX, AZ
Timothy Rawles

A brief history of Filiberto's Mexican restaurants

Filiberto's on 19th Ave & Pinnacle Peak in Phoenix, AZFiliberto's Facebook. If you live anywhere in one of the southwest’s many buzzing cities you are probably not far from a Mexican food chain with the suffix “Bertos” in its name. And if you don’t, one is probably on its way.
PHOENIX, AZ
santansun.com

Homeowners fume over Ocotillo Road widening

Eric and Terri Naddy enjoy a rural lifestyle on nearly 2.5 acres, raising 60 quails, chickens, three dogs and two desert tortoises. They planned on putting in a barn and an above-ground pool to farm fish. But earlier this month, the couple learned their way of life may soon be...
GILBERT, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy