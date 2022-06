Just when you thought things couldn't get any worse for the Los Angeles Angels, they're "on the threshold of hell." The team has lost 13 consecutive games to fall three games below .500 on the season, and now they may be without superstar outfielder Mike Trout. The three-time MVP went down with a groin injury in Tuesday night's game against the Boston Red Sox.

ANAHEIM, CA ・ 5 HOURS AGO