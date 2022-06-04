ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln County, NE

Lincoln County Marriage Licenses

North Platte Post
North Platte Post
 4 days ago
Merritt Lane Eastman, 25, Arnold and Al’Najah Marquetta Lucas Lee, 24, Arnold. Sundiata Sunni Ali Rivera, 40, Nampa Idaho and...

The Nebraska City News Press

Three areas under consideration for recreational upgrades

Three areas in Nebraska are currently under consideration for recreational upgrades that may help keep the best and brightest young people in Nebraska and may also provide economic development for Keith, Knox, and Sarpy counties. John Engel and Jen Cross of HDR Inc., an Omaha design firm that has created...
NEBRASKA CITY, NE
Kearney Hub

140 mph pursuit through Buffalo County ends with Grand Island man in jail

KEARNEY — A Grand Island man led a Nebraska State Patrol trooper on a pursuit Sunday at speeds that exceeded 140 mph. The man, Andy S. Paneda Portillo, 21, of Grand Island, eventually was stopped, arrested and charged in Buffalo County Court with felony operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest, and willful reckless driving, no operator’s license, operating a motor vehicle without registration, no proof of financial responsibility, false reporting and speeding, all misdemeanors.
BUFFALO COUNTY, NE
North Platte Post

Trooper Hadaway wins Nebraska Inspector Championships

Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) Trooper John Hadaway captured first place honors and Trooper Tim Baumann finished as runner-up in the Nebraska Inspector Championships held over the weekend in Grand Island. Trooper Hadaway is a 12-year veteran of NSP, stationed in Broken Bow, and is assigned to the Carrier Enforcement Division....
NEBRASKA STATE
Kearney Hub

Lexington assisted living facility to permanently close July 31

LEXINGTON — Avamere at Lexington, an assisted living facility, will be closing July 31 after the property was sold to a limited liability company from Roswell, New Mexico. The announcement was made June 1. It isn't immediately clear how many residents or staff the closure affects. Avamere Communities oversees...
LEXINGTON, NE
North Platte Post

North Platte police conduct 95 stops, issue 24 citations during Click It or Ticket campaign

The North Platte Police Department participated in the Nebraska Click It or Ticket Mobilization, which took place from May 23rd to June 5th, 2022. Officers from the department stepped up their traffic enforcement during this two-week period. A total of 36 citations were issued for various traffic-related offenses. Among the citations written include:
NORTH PLATTE, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Kearney testing warning sirens Tuesday afternoon

KEARNEY, NE -- The city of Kearney will be conducting multiple tests of its emergency warning sirens today. According to a news release from Emergency Manager Darrin Lewis, the city tested its outdoor sirens Monday night and determined some of them didn't activate. Staff made adjustments and thinks the problem is solved, but it going to do further tests.
KEARNEY, NE
North Platte Post

The Nebraska Baseball Academy returns to North Platte for an All-Skills Satellite Camp

The Nebraska Baseball Academy returns to North Platte for an All-Skills Satellite Camp this summer! The North Platte camp will be held on Tuesday, June 28th, at Bill Wood Field, home of the North Platte FNBO Nationals American Legion Baseball Team and the new North Platte Plainsmen Wooden Bat League. The camp begins at 9am and concludes at 2:30pm. Lunch is provided to all participants.
NORTH PLATTE, NE
WOWT

Philadelphia man sentenced in Nebraska for possessing a machine gun

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Several people were federally sentenced in separate cases for firearm-related crimes. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Nebraska announced several sentences out of federal court in recent days. Jose Rodriguez-Medina, 37, of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, was sentenced on May 31 for possession of a...
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Arthur, Banner, Box Butte, Chase, Cherry, Cheyenne, Dawes by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-07 13:55:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-07 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Arthur; Banner; Box Butte; Chase; Cherry; Cheyenne; Dawes; Deuel; Frontier; Garden; Grant; Hayes; Hooker; Keith; Kimball; Lincoln; Logan; McPherson; Morrill; Perkins; Scotts Bluff; Sheridan; Sioux; Thomas SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 321 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 PM MDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS NE . NEBRASKA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ARTHUR BANNER BOX BUTTE CHASE CHERRY CHEYENNE DAWES DEUEL FRONTIER GARDEN GRANT HAYES HOOKER KEITH KIMBALL LINCOLN LOGAN MCPHERSON MORRILL PERKINS SCOTTS BLUFF SHERIDAN SIOUX THOMAS
ARTHUR COUNTY, NE
North Platte Post

Lincoln County's Most Wanted

Some warrants may no longer be active. Never attempt to apprehend a wanted individual, contact law enforcement. 2 warrants: FTP – Theft (2 counts) 2 warrants: DUS, Operate motor vehicle to avoid arrest. Brittini L. Cohn. Age: 32. 1 warrant: Theft-consolidate offenses $501.00 - $1,499.00. Jeffrey D. Yonkers. Age:...
LINCOLN COUNTY, NE
Kearney Hub

Transporting 11 pounds of meth through Buffalo County nets men federal conviction

LINCOLN — Two California men face federal prison time for delivering nearly 11 pounds of suspected methamphetamine through Buffalo County on Interstate 80 near Kearney. Hector Diaz Perez, 23, of Marina, Calif., and Abel Perez Valdivia, 37, of Salinas, Calif., both pleaded guilty in U.S. Federal District Court in Lincoln to distribution of meth on Jan. 8, 2020.
BUFFALO COUNTY, NE
North Platte Post

North Platte Giving Day raises over $400K for local nonprofits

Donations, sponsored cash prizes, and earned matching funds raised $423,138 for 68 local nonprofits during North Platte Giving Day campaign. Most donors gave online. Checks also were counted in the total if received at one of the five giving sites or if mailed by Giving Day May 4. Donations came from 17 states spanning from New York City to Honolulu, Hawaii.
NORTH PLATTE, NE
North Platte Post

Great Plains Health announces hiring of new CFO

NORTH PLATTE, Neb.-After a nationwide search, Great Plains Health is pleased to announce a new addition to its executive team. Summer Owen, MBA, will assume the role of chief financial officer on June 13. Owen has 18 years of experience in healthcare finance, including eight years in a chief financial...
NORTH PLATTE, NE
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Adams, Arthur, Blaine, Brown, Buffalo, Chase, Cherry, Custer by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-05 16:05:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-05 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Adams; Arthur; Blaine; Brown; Buffalo; Chase; Cherry; Custer; Dawson; Franklin; Frontier; Furnas; Garfield; Gosper; Grant; Greeley; Hall; Harlan; Hayes; Hooker; Howard; Kearney; Keith; Lincoln; Logan; Loup; McPherson; Perkins; Phelps; Rock; Sherman; Thomas; Valley; Webster; Wheeler SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 311 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS NE . NEBRASKA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ADAMS ARTHUR BLAINE BROWN BUFFALO CHASE CHERRY CUSTER DAWSON FRANKLIN FRONTIER FURNAS GARFIELD GOSPER GRANT GREELEY HALL HARLAN HAYES HOOKER HOWARD KEARNEY KEITH LINCOLN LOGAN LOUP MCPHERSON PERKINS PHELPS ROCK SHERMAN THOMAS VALLEY WEBSTER WHEELER
ADAMS COUNTY, NE
ABOUT

North Platte, Neb., News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Nebraska Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://northplattepost.com/

