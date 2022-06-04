ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This State Has The Highest Foreclosure Rate In America

By Douglas A. McIntyre
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Bj6cA_0g0S6QWz00 It has been well over a decade since America's foreclosure disaster. Tied to The Great Recession, a primary cause was that too many Americans with poor credit ratings were given variable-rate mortgages. As rates rose and many lost their jobs, they could not make monthly mortgage payments. Banks faced defaults, and eventually owned tens of thousands of homes they could not manage. Entire neighborhoods had vacant homes where people were pressed out by these banks.

The foreclosure problem has returned, but not at nearly high as in 2008 and 2009. According to a recent analysis by property data provider ATTTOM, foreclosure filings hit a post-pandemic high in the first quarter of 2022, at 78,271, up 39% from the previous quarter and 132% from the same period last year. To find the state with the most foreclosures, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed foreclosure data from 2021 and 2022 provided by ATTOM Data Solutions . States are ranked by the number of foreclosures per 100,000 housing units.

Foreclosure activity is still 57% lower than it was in the first three months of 2020, but the return to normal is rapidly approaching. Foreclosures have declined in the 12 months through March 2022 in only three states — Alaska and the Dakotas — while foreclosure activity jumped by well over 200% in five states — New York, New Jersey, Colorado, Nevada, and Michigan. Foreclosure activity shot up nearly 500% in Nevada and Michigan. Nationwide, foreclosure activity rose 135%.

Chicago, New York City, Los Angeles, Houston, and Philadelphia had the greatest number of foreclosure filings. For cities with populations under 200,000, the highest foreclosure rates took place in Cleveland, Ohio; Atlantic City, New Jersey; Jacksonville, North Carolina; Rockford, Illinois; and Columbia, South Carolina.

In three states — Wyoming, Louisiana, and Mississippi — underwater mortgages accounted for between 10% and 17% of all mortgages, the most among states. An underwater mortgage is when a home is worth less than the money owed on the mortgage.

The state with the highest foreclosure rate is Illinois. Here are the details:

> Foreclosure rate, Q1 2022: 126.4 per 100,000 homes
> Chg. in foreclosure filings, Q1 2021 to Q1 2022: +178.4%
> Mortgages seriously underwater, Q1 2022: 7.2%
> Total housing units: 5,426,429

When Will Home Prices Fall? Here’s What Experts Predict

Soaring mortgage rates, tremendous demand and limited inventory are pushing home prices up, but some experts say relief is on the way. Just not in the near future. Home prices grew 20.6% year-over-year in March, the fastest annual surge in 35 years, according to a report released Tuesday by S&P Global. In some cities, that number is even higher: Tampa (34.8%), Phoenix (32.4%) and Miami (32.0%) saw the largest price gains.
This Is the Most Dangerous State for COVID-19 Right Now

COVID-19 cases across the United States have been on the rise since the beginning of April, though deaths have been declining since February, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Cases increased in 45 states from two weeks ago, and based on cases per capita, the most dangerous state for COVID-19 is Rhode […]
States with the most gun violence share one trait

There's one thing that is indisputable in the available data on gun violence: Where there are more guns, there are more gun deaths. This is true despite Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's attempt to explain away gun deaths by comparing them to gun violence in Chicago.
Black Lives Matter spent more than $12 million in a YEAR on luxury properties including its sprawling Studio City mansion and $6.3 million 'arts center' in Toronto, tax filings show

Black Lives Matter spent more than $12 million on luxury properties in Los Angeles and in Toronto - including a $6.3 million 10,000-square-foot property in Canada that was purchased as part of a $8M 'out of country grant.'. The Toronto property was bought with grant money that was meant for...
This Is the State That Will Grow the Most In The Next 20 Years

The U.S population barely grew from 2010 to 2020, based on historic standards. According to the Census Bureau, the total population of the United States on April 1, 2020, was 331.4 million, an increase of 22.7 million from 2010. That was the slowest growth rate in decades. Some states actually lost population. Since the census […]
