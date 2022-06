Longtime studio dealmaker Steve Spira is finalizing his returning to Warner Bros., taking on the mantle he held once before, that of president of business affairs. Spira parted ways with Warners in November 2020. He first joined the studio in 1985 and quickly rose up the ranks. In his 35 years there, he oversaw massive talent deals and managed key relationships with filmmakers, Clint Eastwood and Christopher Nolan among them.More from The Hollywood ReporterCarolyn Blackwood Exits Warner Bros. Amid Ongoing Shake-UpLooney Tunes Will Be Next Warner Bros. IP to Get NFT Treatment (Exclusive)Village Roadshow's Lawsuit Against Warner Bros. Over 'Matrix Resurrections'...

BUSINESS ・ 16 MINUTES AGO