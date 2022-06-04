ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Opening Date Announced for New Donut Shop in NW Rochester

By Jessica Williams
 4 days ago
A brand new donut shop is about ready to open its doors to the public in NW Rochester, Minnesota but it is NOT in a spot that you'd expect. If you take a drive on 19th Street NW in Rochester, you'll notice quite a few newer places that have been built...

