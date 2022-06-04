Joseph C. Llorca

FULTON – Elizabeth Kellogg, 86, of Fulton, New York, passed away on Wednesday, June 1, 2022, after a long illness. Born on May 21, 1936, in Weirton, West Virginia, a daughter to the late Regina and Alfred Mull. Elizabeth served 18 years in the military, two years in the Air Force and 16 years in the Navy National Guard, where she received many commendations that rose her up through the ranks to become Chief. Her biggest accomplishments in her life were here children.

FULTON, NY ・ 5 DAYS AGO