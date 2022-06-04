ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, NY

Joseph C. Llorca

 4 days ago
PHOENIX, NY – Joseph C. Llorca, 56, of Phoenix, lost his battle with lung cancer on Thursday, June 2, 2022, a struggle he endured with bravery and dignity. He passed away at home surrounded by his loved ones, Jane Wilcox and her children,...

Donald Greenlay

OSWEGO – The sun shines less brightly today with the passing of Donald (Bean) Greenlay, who died at home on June 5, 2022, with his family by his side. Don was born on August 29, 1942, in Stoneham, Mass to the late Benjamin John Hilton Greenlay and Elen Louise Warrell.
OSWEGO, NY
Susan M. Shurtliff

OSWEGO – Susan M. Shurtliff, 82, passed away on Saturday, June 4, 2022, at Seneca Hill Manor. Born in New York City, she was the daughter of the late Frances (Tallsman) and Ralph Steele. Susan was the foster daughter of the late Anne and Charles Pilon. She was employed...
OSWEGO, NY
David P. Scheemaker

HANNIBAL, NY – David P. Scheemaker, 63, passed away at home on May 24, 2022. David was born on June 9, 1958, in Syracuse, New York, and grew up in Central Square, New York. David is survived by two children, Nolan (Hester) Scheemaker of Boston, MA and Emilia Scheemaker of Scarborough, ME; grandchildren, Arthur and Odesa Scheemaker; mother, Berdella Scheemaker; seven siblings, Joanne Ruscito, Carol (Joe) Butcher, Joyce (Dick) Baker, Michael (Pam) Scheemaker, Timothy (Kerry) Scheemaker, and Amy (Kevin) Wickert; several nieces and nephews; and his partner of the past several years, Jaime Walters.
SYRACUSE, NY
Sobus Wins Career First J&S Paving 350 Super Main

OSWEGO – Driving Mike Barbera’s Top Quality Motorsports No. 45 ‘Red Rocket,’ Oswego Speedway veteran Brian Sobus picked up his first career J&S Paving 350 Supermodified feature win this past Saturday night. The Barbera owned machines have now swept the first two weeks of competition at...
OSWEGO, NY
Fulton Police Department Arrest Summary Report 5/30/2022 thru 6/5/2022

12:44:31 06/01/22 LOC 90 (1555) UNSPECIFIED VIOL OF LOCAL LAW. 00:56:36 05/13/22 CPL120.60.01 90 (7264) EXECUTE WARRANT OF ARREST. 19:27:00 06/05/22 PL240.20.02 V0 (2638) DIS/CON:UNREASONABLE NOISE. Arrest Number: 6819. Time/Date: 19:28:00 06/05/22 Booking Number: 6829. Loc. of Arrest: 301 ERIE ST Agency: FPD. Offense Date Statute Offense Description. 19:28:00 06/05/22...
FULTON, NY
Micah McCarey

CASTLE CREEK, NY – A Memorial service and burial to celebrate the life of Micah McCarey, 29, of Castle Creek, New York, who went over the rainbow on Thursday December 23, 2021, will be held Thursday June 9, 2022 at 11 a.m. at St. Peter’s Cemetery. The arrangements...
CASTLE CREEK, NY
Elizabeth Kellogg

FULTON – Elizabeth Kellogg, 86, of Fulton, New York, passed away on Wednesday, June 1, 2022, after a long illness. Born on May 21, 1936, in Weirton, West Virginia, a daughter to the late Regina and Alfred Mull. Elizabeth served 18 years in the military, two years in the Air Force and 16 years in the Navy National Guard, where she received many commendations that rose her up through the ranks to become Chief. Her biggest accomplishments in her life were here children.
FULTON, NY
Patricia R. Struallo

OSWEGO – Patricia R. Struallo, 91, of Oswego, New York, passed away peacefully on June 5, 2022. Born and raised in Oswego, she was the daughter of the late Frank and Josephine (Talamo) Segretto. Patricia worked as a secretary for the Personnel Department in Oswego Hospital. Patricia loved to...
OSWEGO, NY
19 Nursing Assistant Students Pinned Through CiTi

MEXICO, NY – Nineteen Oswego County high school students celebrated their graduation from the Career and Technical Education Certified Nursing Assistant Program with year-end pinning ceremonies at the Center for Instruction, Technology & Innovation. “These students demonstrated perseverance as they successfully adapted to remote classroom learning while still managing...
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
Oswego Fire Department Responds To Ellen Street Fire

OSWEGO – Oswego Fire Department, joined by other area fire departments, responded to a house fire last night, Tuesday, June 7, located on Ellen Street in the city of Oswego. According to Fire Chief Randy Griffin, the department was called to the scene on a single family residential house fire at little after 8:30 p.m. yesterday evening. The call came in from neighbors who called 911. Fire had burned long enough to begin to show signs of the fire from the exterior.
OSWEGO, NY
Carlton J. Rusaw

FULTON – Carlton J. Rusaw, 87, of Fulton, New York, passed away Monday, May 30, 2022 at St. Luke Residential Health Services in Oswego, New York. He was born October 18, 1934 in Fulton to Francis and Georgia Ruth Rusaw and was a graduate of Fulton High School in 1953. Carl married Sandra “Sandy” Rose in 1954 and began their family in the Town of Volney. They owned Mayrobin Kennels where they raised and showed purebred collies.
FULTON, NY
June 15 Deadline For Aspiring Playwrights Approaching

OSWEGO – The Oswego Players, Inc. are accepting one-act scripts for the Donald J. McCann Memorial Play Writing Contest until Wednesday, June 15, 2022. The contest is FREE and open to anyone 18 years or older who lives in the following counties: Cortland, Cayuga, Madison, Onondaga, Oswego. Cash prizes will be awarded and the winning play may be presented at the Frances Marion Brown Theatre in the Oswego Civic Arts Center in the coming year.
OSWEGO, NY
Phoenix Student Musicians Inducted Into Tri-M

PHOENIX, NY – Ten John C. Birdlebough High School seniors were recently inducted into the Tri-M music honor society for their scholastic achievements and musical talents. During an induction ceremony held in the school auditorium, the inductees were lauded for their accomplishments and dedication to their craft. According to music teacher and Tri-M advisor Liza Grethel, the inductees met the conditions and high expectations that are required for membership in the organization.
PHOENIX, NY
