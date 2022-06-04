Joseph C. Llorca

HANNIBAL, NY – David P. Scheemaker, 63, passed away at home on May 24, 2022. David was born on June 9, 1958, in Syracuse, New York, and grew up in Central Square, New York. David is survived by two children, Nolan (Hester) Scheemaker of Boston, MA and Emilia Scheemaker of Scarborough, ME; grandchildren, Arthur and Odesa Scheemaker; mother, Berdella Scheemaker; seven siblings, Joanne Ruscito, Carol (Joe) Butcher, Joyce (Dick) Baker, Michael (Pam) Scheemaker, Timothy (Kerry) Scheemaker, and Amy (Kevin) Wickert; several nieces and nephews; and his partner of the past several years, Jaime Walters.
