RHINELANDER, WI (WSAU) — Leaders at the Lakeland Union and Three Lakes school districts shut down their buildings on Tuesday after threats were made against the districts. According to the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office, they were able to locate the suspect and have determined that there is no danger to either district. The investigation into the incident is ongoing, and no further information has been released at this time.

ONEIDA COUNTY, WI ・ 18 HOURS AGO