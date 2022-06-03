ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Island, IL

Quad Cities Boots on the Ground to host meeting with local officials about problems

By THOMAS GEYER tgeyer@qctimes.com
qctoday.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleQuad Cities Boots on the Ground is calling “all Quad-City men” to attend a meeting with Quad-City school officials and police on Saturday, June 25, to discuss...

qctoday.com

Comments / 2

Related
KWQC

Clinton artist’s ‘The Grove’ exhibit in local park opens Wednesday

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Public art displays are a very big trend in major cities all over the world. But the movement is starting to spread into small and mid-size communities, too. Gabi Torres, an abstract visual artist from Clinton, is making it happen in her hometown. She elaborates on her...
qctoday.com

Family Credit Union offers Family Discount Mondays

The Family Credit Union, a not-for-profit financial cooperative serving those in the Quad-Cities area, will launch the seventh Family Discount Mondays program this summer to support local non-profit organizations. Discount Days gives members an opportunity to visit Quad-City attractions at a greatly discounted admission rate. This year's dates will be...
DAVENPORT, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rock Island, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Rock Island, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
KWQC

QC residents play bags, eat food, and listen to live music at the ‘Be Downtown’ event

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) -People of all ages came to Downtown Bettendorf’s Organization’s ‘Be Downtown’ event, the finale of the 52722 Zip Code Party. Downtown Bettendorf is continuing to grow by the day. We got a brand new bridge built down here, we got new walking paths, we got new businesses opening up daily,” said Ryan Jantzi, executive director of Downtown Bettendorf Organization. “We just want to make sure that we are showing off all that Bettendorf has to offer. We want to invite people down and see some of the old places they used to go to and check out some of the new businesses that have opened up. Just a lot of great things happening in downtown Bettendorf”.
BETTENDORF, IA
ourquadcities.com

Bettendorf hires familiar face for new community job

The City of Bettendorf on Monday announced the hiring of Angie Sharp to fill the new position of Community Engagement Manager. Sharp graduated from Augustana College in 2008 with a bachelor’s degree in Communications and English. Since 2009, she has worked for WQAD-TV, the last 5 1/2 years as the anchor for Good Morning Quad Cities. Before starting at WQAD in November 2009, Sharp worked briefly for WHBF Local 4.
BETTENDORF, IA
ourquadcities.com

Bettendorf counselor speaks about outrageous behavior in school

A Bettendorf Middle School counselor is speaking out about the problems she had to face during the last school year. Michelle Bruty said she was threatened, called degrading names and even chased into her office by students. Local 4’s Blake Hornstein brought us her story and why Bruty resigned after...
BETTENDORF, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Quad Cities#Crime#Boots
Local 4 WHBF

Musser Park playground closed indefinitely

The Musser Park playground in Muscatine has been closed indefinitely due to construction work in the area as part of the Southend Improvement Project. Work includes the construction of a trail extension from the levee to Oregon Street that creates potential hazards for children and adults. Additional work on Musser Park renovations will also begin […]
MUSCATINE, IA
KWQC

Davenport police ask for vigilance downtown during ceremony

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Davenport Police Department is asking anyone driving downtown Sunday evening to keep a close eye out for pedestrians. The Davenport Community School District’s Class of 2022 will be having a graduation ceremony at the Adler Theater downtown. You can find more information about parking...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
KWQC

Quad Cities Pride Fest has begun

ROCK ISLAND, Illinois (KWQC) - The Quad Cities Pride Fest is fully underway at Schwiebert park in Rock Island. Over the weekend guests can find everything from music, to drag shows and burlesque on display. There will be local vendors and organizations at the event, which runs from 2 p.m....
KCRG.com

Local law enforcement officials support a “Red Flag” law in Iowa

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Two law enforcement officials said public safety could improve if lawmakers in Des Moines passed a “Red Flag” law in Iowa. The moniker is the umbrella term for what is known as an “extreme risk protection order” law. Red Flag laws, which exist in 19 states including Washington D.C., temporarily take guns away from someone deemed a threat to themselves or others.
KWQC

Free weekend concert in Clinton

CLINTON, Iowa (KWQC) - In Clinton on Sunday evening guests can catch a free outdoor Pops concert with the Clinton Symphony Orchestra. It’s the official kick off of the Symphony’s 69th season. The concert is at 6:30 p.m. in the music shell in Riverview Park and will feature...
qctoday.com

BIZ BYTES: Employers seek workers at 'Opportunity Knocks Monday'

IowaWORKS, will host "Opportunity Knocks from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, June 13, at 1801A E. Kimberly Road, Davenport. The weekly hiring event is held every Monday with a diverse group of employers each week. The lineup of employers for June 13 are:. Hotel Blackhawk: Hiring for housekeeping, maintenance,...
DAVENPORT, IA
ourquadcities.com

Starlight Revue: Enjoy free summer concerts in the park

Come dance or relax under the stars at this year’s Starlight Revue free concert series held in Lincoln Park. Many genres of music will be featured at this year’s 66th annual Rock Island Parks & Recreation Concert Series beginning Tuesday, June 7. A total of eight free concerts...
ROCK ISLAND, IL
qctoday.com

Davenport motorcyclist, passenger injured in Mercer County crash

Two residents of Davenport were injured Sunday in a motorcycle crash in Mercer County. According to a news release, a report from Mercer County Sheriff's Deputy Thomas Bennett, deputies responded to a motorcycle crash with injuries on U.S. Highway 67 north of 132nd Avenue near Matherville. The release said the...
DAVENPORT, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy