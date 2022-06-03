Quad Cities Boots on the Ground to host meeting with local officials about problems

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) -People of all ages came to Downtown Bettendorf’s Organization’s ‘Be Downtown’ event, the finale of the 52722 Zip Code Party. Downtown Bettendorf is continuing to grow by the day. We got a brand new bridge built down here, we got new walking paths, we got new businesses opening up daily,” said Ryan Jantzi, executive director of Downtown Bettendorf Organization. “We just want to make sure that we are showing off all that Bettendorf has to offer. We want to invite people down and see some of the old places they used to go to and check out some of the new businesses that have opened up. Just a lot of great things happening in downtown Bettendorf”.

