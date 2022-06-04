Top-ranked 2024 linebacker is spending his Saturday at the Swamp

Another high-profile prospect has been added to the University of Florida‘s visitors for Saturday.

Sammy Brown, a 6-foot-2.5, 225-pound rising junior from Jefferson (Ga.) High, says he is currently en route to Gainesville for a meeting with Billy Napier’s staff. He recently hinted at making his way down to campus after being presented with an offer roughly two weeks ago.

According to the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies, Brown is the No. 1 linebacker in the 2024 class. He also ranks as the No. 8 player regardless of position.

“I really like the culture that coach Napier brings to their program,” Brown previously told Gators Online. “Coach Napier actually graduated from the same school as my parents, so having that familiarity is pretty big.

“I can kind of assume the position of him based on what my dad specifically went through at Furman with football.”

Early on, it’s defensive analyst Jamar Chaney who Brown’s family is keeping up with the most; however, once Sept. 1 arrives, you can expect several Gators coaches to get heavily involved in the linebacker’s recruitment.

“They have kind of been talking through my dad because he’s one of my coaches. It wasn’t totally out of the blue,” Brown said after UF offered.

“I’ve have been talking with coach (Jamar) Chaney a good bit lately, keeping him updated on track and all that other stuff. They actually offered me through my dad over the phone. I was taking a final when it happened.”

Brown has no shortage of offers, and understandably so

According to On3’s Recruiting Prediction, in-state Georgia is trending early on with odds of 29.9 percent. The Bulldogs have welcomed Brown to Athens four times since the start of last season.

Some additional stops in recent months include Alabama, Oklahoma, Ohio State,

and Clemson. Today marks Brown’s first-ever visit to Florida, but it will likely not be his last.

“As of right now, we are still totally open when it comes to recruiting,” Brown said. “We want to be able to go out and see everything before we start narrowing it down. Everyone is still on an even playing field right now.”

Stay tuned to Gators Online.