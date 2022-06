Updated 2022 NCAA Baseball Championship schedule, television listings, scores

Doug Pensinger | Getty Images

The NCAA Tournament is underway all over the country, and some nationally ranked seeds are seeking to advance to their respective Super Regionals. With a win in the winners bracket on Saturday, they can set themselves up to do exactly that on Sunday.

The 64-team NCAA Tournament is divided into 16 Regionals and sees each Regional feature a four-team, double-elimination format, just as softball had earlier this year. The selection of the eight Super Regional hosts will then be announced on the NCAA’s website by 10 a.m. ET on Tuesday, June 7 following the conclusion of each Regional tournament.

All games of the Regional will be televised on networks under the ESPN banner.

Knoxville Regional hosted by Tennessee

All times Eastern

Campbell 15, Georgia Tech 8

No. 1

10, Alabama State 0

Georgia Tech vs. Alabama State | Elimination Game | 12 p.m. Saturday

No. 1 Tennessee vs. Campbell | 7 p.m. Saturday

Statesboro Regional hosted by Ga. Southern

Notre Dame 3, Texas Tech 2

No. 16 Ga. Southern (40-18) vs. UNC Greensboro (34-28) | 10 a.m. Saturday

Texas Tech vs. TBD | Elimination Game | 55 minutes after Game 2 Saturday

Notre Dame vs. TBD | 55 minutes after Game 3 Saturday

Austin Regional hosted by Texas

No. 9 Texas 11, Air Force 3

Louisiana Tech 12, DBU 5

DBU vs. Air Force | Elimination Game | 1 p.m. Saturday

No. 9 Texas vs. Louisiana Tech | 7 p.m. Saturday

Greenville Regional hosted by East Carolina

No. 8 East Carolina 17, Coppin State 1

Virginia 7, Coastal Carolina 2

Coastal Carolina vs. Coppin State | Elimination Game | 1 p.m. Saturday

No. 8 East Carolina vs. Virginia | 7 p.m. Saturday

College Station regional hosted by Texas A&M

No. 5 Texas A&M 8, Oral Roberts 2

Louisiana 7, TCU 6

TCU vs. Oral Roberts | Elimination Game | 1 p.m. Saturday

No. 5 Texas A&M vs. Louisiana | 7 p.m. Saturday

Louisville Regional hosted by Louisville

No. 12 Louisville 7, Southeast Missouri State 2

Michigan 8, Oregon 6

Oregon vs. Southeast Missouri State | Elimination Game | 12 p.m. Saturday

No. 12 Louisville vs. Michigan | 4 p.m. Saturday

Gainesville Regional hosted Florida

Oklahoma 16, Liberty 3

No. 13 Florida 7, Central Michigan 3

Liberty vs. Central Michigan | Elimination Game | 1 p.m. Saturday

No. 13 Florida vs. Oklahoma | 7 p.m. Saturday

Blacksburg regional hosted by Virginia Tech

Columbia 8, Gonzaga 2

No. 4 Virginia Tech 15, Wright State 9

Gonzaga vs. Wright State | Elimination Game | 1 p.m. Saturday

No. 4 Virginia Tech vs. Columbia | 7 p.m. Saturday

Stanford regional hosted by Stanford

No. 2 Stanford 20, Binghamton 7

Texas State 7, UC Santa Barbara 3

UC Santa Barbara vs. Binghamton | Elimination Game | 4 p.m. Saturday

No. 2 Stanford vs. Texas State | 10 p.m. Saturday

College Park Regional hosted by Maryland

UConn 8, Wake Forest 7

No. 15 Maryland 23, LIU 2

Wake Forest vs. LIU | Elimination Game | 1 p.m. Saturday

No. 15 Maryland vs. UConn | 7 p.m. Saturday

Chapel Hill Regional hosted by North Carolina

No. 10 North Carolina 15, Hofstra 4

VCU 8, Georgia 1

Georgia vs. Hofstra | Elimination Game | 1 p.m. Saturday

No. 10 North Carolina vs. VCU | 7 p.m. Saturday

Stillwater Regional hosted by Oklahoma St.

Arkansas 7, Grand Canyon 1

No. 7 Oklahoma State 10, Missouri State 5

Grand Canyon vs. Missouri State | Elimination Game | 1 p.m. Saturday

No. 7 Oklahoma State vs. Arkansas | 7 p.m. Saturday

Coral Gables Regional hosted by Miami (Florida)

(Games in Miami are postponed from Friday to Saturday because of weather. Game 1 is scheduled for 5 p.m. ET. Game 2 will follow 55 minutes after the first game. Both will be on ESPN+)

No. 6 Miami (FL) vs. Canisius | 5 p.m. Saturday, ESPN+ | Live stream

Ole Miss vs. Arizona | 55 minutes after first game, ESPN+ | Live stream

Hattiesburg Regional hosted by Southern Mississippi

No. 11 Southern Miss 2, Army 0

LSU 14, Kennesaw State 11

Kennesaw State vs. Army | Elimination Game | 1 p.m. Saturday

No. 11 Southern Miss vs. LSU | 7 p.m. Saturday

Auburn Regional hosted by Auburn

Florida State 5, UCLA 3

No. 14 Auburn 19, Southeastern Louisiana 7

UCLA vs. Southeastern Louisiana | Elimination Game | 1 p.m. Saturday

No. 14 Auburn vs. Florida State | 7 p.m. Saturday

Corvallis regional hosted by Oregon State