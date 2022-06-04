ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Mario Cristobal compares Tyler Van Dyke to former Oregon star quarterback Justin Herbert

By Stephen Samra about 6 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KiHAr_0g0RqiMn00
Mark Brown/Getty Images

Mario Cristobal has enormous praise for Miami Hurricanes quarterback Tyler Van Dyke.

Evidently, the new leader of the program believes his quarterback can ascend into a superstar. During an interview with Colin Cowherd on The Herd, Cristobal compared Van Dyke to Los Angeles Chargers star quarterback, Justin Herbert — Cristobal’s quarterback at Oregon.

“He’s incredible,” began Cristobal. “I mean, an exceptional leader. He’s a relentless, pursuit of excellence guy. His decision-making is on point. His accuracy, his arm strength. He understands protections, the run game. He is a complete player, he really is. Very mobile. His pocket presence is off the charts. He understands defense as well as anybody I’ve been around. He reminds me a lot of what we had at Oregon in Justin Herbert a few years back. Again, he only played in seven or eight games last year, and you saw how Miami’s offense really took a huge uptick when he was in there.

“So, we think he’s going to be one of the best players in the country right now. He’s done a great job in the offseason with our team. Certainly in spring practice, he was off the charts, as a competitor and as a leader. So, big things expected of Tyler Van Dyke.”

As you can see, Mario Cristobal has big expectations for Tyler Van Dyke during the coach’s first season back at Miami. The Hurricanes can go as far as they want if Cristobal is right about his quarterback.

More on Tyler Van Dyke, Miami Hurricanes

Moreover, Van Dyke took over as the Hurricanes starting quarterback last season after D’Eriq King suffered a season-ending shoulder injury. He finished with 2,931 yards passing, 25 touchdowns and six interceptions this past season, leading Miami to a 7-5 finish. However, the quarterback loses his top two receivers Charleston Rambo and Mike Harley to the NFL draft. The Hurricanes added former Clemson receiver Frank Ladson in an attempt to replace some of that production.

A Connecticut native, Van Dyke was the No. 20 quarterback in the class of 2020 according to On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies. He chose to attend Miami over offers from Michigan, Michigan State, Kentucky and others.

Miami is set to enter its first season under coach Mario Cristobal following a disappointing 7-5 finish this past year. A former Hurricanes offensive lineman who won two national championships with the team in 1989 and 1991, Cristobal understands the importance of rebuilding this program. After claiming five national titles from 1983-2001, the Hurricanes have just one 10-win season in the past 18 years.

Restoring the rich tradition of Hurricanes football won’t be easy, but with Van Dyke as his quarterback, Cristobal believes he has a chance to compete next season. Miami will open up 2022 on Sept. 3 with a game against the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

5-Star Quarterback CJ Carr Reveals Final 6 Schools

CJ Carr, one of the top quarterbacks in the 2024 recruiting class, will be committing later this week. Carr, the grandson of former Michigan head coach Lloyd Carr, has locked in his college announcement for 7 p.m. ET this Thursday. The Saline (Mich.) product has narrowed his options down to six finalists.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
State
Oregon State
State
Connecticut State
On3.com

Las Vegas reveals updated Heisman Trophy odds for 2022

There are less than three months remaining before the first kickoff gets underway for the 2022 college football season. As usual, quarterbacks are dominating the early odds for the sport’s top award – the Heisman Trophy. After jumping reigning Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young last month, Ohio State...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Larry Brown Sports

Derek Fisher fired from another coaching job

Derek Fisher won five NBA titles as a player, but his career as a coach continues to be markedly less successful. The Los Angeles Sparks announced on Tuesday that they have parted ways with Fisher, who had been serving as their head coach and general manager. Assistant coach Fred Williams will take over as Sparks interim coach for the rest of the WNBA season.
NBA
College Football News

Preseason Coaches Poll Top 25 Projection, Rankings Prediction 2022

What will the 2022 preseason USA TODAY Coaches Poll potentially look like? It’s our predicted best guess on the early college football rankings. What could/might the preseason USA TODAY Coaches Poll look like when it’s released in August?. Along with the AP Poll, the Coaches Poll is always...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mario Cristobal
Person
Colin Cowherd
The Spun

NFL Second-Year Quarterback Might Be Switching Positions

Former Florida Gators quarterback Feleipe Franks joined the Atlanta Falcons as an undrafted free agent in 2021. Franks didn't see much playing time in 2021, but perhaps he will in 2022 - at a new position. The former Gators quarterback was reportedly seen working out as a tight end earlier...
NFL
Popculture

Cris Carter Reacts to Kay Adams Leaving 'Good Morning Football' (Exclusive)

Kay Adams recently left the NFL Network flagship show Good Morning Football, which was a big surprise to everyone in the community. However, anyone who knows Adams understands that she is moving on to bigger and better things. In an exclusive interview with PopCulture.com, Cris Carter, who was a contributor on Good Morning Football, shared his thoughts on what Adams meant to the show.
NFL
saturdaytradition.com

Ohio State offers son of former Cincinnati Bengals WR

Chris Henry Jr. received an offer from Ohio State on Monday. He is a WR from the class of 2026. Ohio State is the 5th school to give Henry an offer. He isn’t rated yet per the 247Sports Composite. Henry attends West Clermont High School in Cincinnati, Ohio and also has offers from West Virginia, Marshall, UConn, and Grambling State. He comes in at 6-foot-3, 170 pounds. His father played WR for West Virginia in college, and was drafted by the Cincinnati Bengals in 2005. Henry’s father unfortunately passed away in 2009.
CINCINNATI, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#College Football#The Herd
The Spun

San Francisco 49ers Veteran Will Likely Be Released

San Francisco linebacker Dee Ford has been dismissed from 49ers minicamp, per multiple sources. Head coach Kyle Shanahan says the Niners "do not expect him to be on our team" once he returns from an upcoming physical. The expected release of Ford will save the Niners $1.1 million in cap...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
BoxingNews24.com

Boxing’s Hardest Punchers in the Sports History Might Surprise!

By Ken Hissner: The hardest puncher usually named is Heavyweight Earnie “The Black Destroyer” Shavers, who was 74-14-1 with 68 knockouts from Warren, Ohio, from 1969 to 1995. If he didn’t knock you out, he usually at least knocked you down, including the best of the best like Muhammad Ali, whom he knocked down in the second round (though www.boxrec.com doesn’t show that) and Larry “The Easton Assassin” Holmes in their second fight knocking him down in the seventh but getting stopped by Holmes in the eleventh.
COMBAT SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
Americanfootball
Miami Hurricanes
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
On3.com

Rhyne Howard dominates former Kentucky coach's team

Rhyne Howard made a statement this weekend. On Sunday afternoon, the Kentucky legend led the Atlanta Dream to a convincing 75-66 victory over the Indiana Fever. Howard had a dominant performance, dropping a team-high 16 points on 6-11 shooting from the field. Additionally, she recorded five rebounds, two assists and a +/- of +8.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS Sports

WATCH: Four-star PF Tafara Gapare to make college commitment live Monday on CBS Sports HQ

A highly-coveted power forward from the Class of 2023 will make his college commitment live Monday at 3 p.m. ET on CBS Sports HQ, when Tafara Gapare announces his decision from a group of finalists that includes DePaul, Maryland, George Washington, Syracuse and Illinois. Gapare is also considering the G League Ignite and Overtime Elite professional paths. You can watch the announcement live in the video at the top of this page, on the CBS Sports App or via your connected device (Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV).
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
59K+
Followers
50K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy