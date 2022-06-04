Mario Cristobal compares Tyler Van Dyke to former Oregon star quarterback Justin Herbert

Mark Brown/Getty Images

Mario Cristobal has enormous praise for Miami Hurricanes quarterback Tyler Van Dyke.

Evidently, the new leader of the program believes his quarterback can ascend into a superstar. During an interview with Colin Cowherd on The Herd, Cristobal compared Van Dyke to Los Angeles Chargers star quarterback, Justin Herbert — Cristobal’s quarterback at Oregon.

“He’s incredible,” began Cristobal. “I mean, an exceptional leader. He’s a relentless, pursuit of excellence guy. His decision-making is on point. His accuracy, his arm strength. He understands protections, the run game. He is a complete player, he really is. Very mobile. His pocket presence is off the charts. He understands defense as well as anybody I’ve been around. He reminds me a lot of what we had at Oregon in Justin Herbert a few years back. Again, he only played in seven or eight games last year, and you saw how Miami’s offense really took a huge uptick when he was in there.

“So, we think he’s going to be one of the best players in the country right now. He’s done a great job in the offseason with our team. Certainly in spring practice, he was off the charts, as a competitor and as a leader. So, big things expected of Tyler Van Dyke.”

As you can see, Mario Cristobal has big expectations for Tyler Van Dyke during the coach’s first season back at Miami. The Hurricanes can go as far as they want if Cristobal is right about his quarterback.

More on Tyler Van Dyke, Miami Hurricanes

Moreover, Van Dyke took over as the Hurricanes starting quarterback last season after D’Eriq King suffered a season-ending shoulder injury. He finished with 2,931 yards passing, 25 touchdowns and six interceptions this past season, leading Miami to a 7-5 finish. However, the quarterback loses his top two receivers Charleston Rambo and Mike Harley to the NFL draft. The Hurricanes added former Clemson receiver Frank Ladson in an attempt to replace some of that production.

A Connecticut native, Van Dyke was the No. 20 quarterback in the class of 2020 according to On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies. He chose to attend Miami over offers from Michigan, Michigan State, Kentucky and others.

Miami is set to enter its first season under coach Mario Cristobal following a disappointing 7-5 finish this past year. A former Hurricanes offensive lineman who won two national championships with the team in 1989 and 1991, Cristobal understands the importance of rebuilding this program. After claiming five national titles from 1983-2001, the Hurricanes have just one 10-win season in the past 18 years.

Restoring the rich tradition of Hurricanes football won’t be easy, but with Van Dyke as his quarterback, Cristobal believes he has a chance to compete next season. Miami will open up 2022 on Sept. 3 with a game against the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats.